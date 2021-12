Two Dallas doctors have been sentenced to serve time in federal prison for committing health care fraud. In May, Novus Health Services Medical Directors Dr. Mark Gibbs and Dr. Laila Hirjee were found guilty of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and other charges. On Dec. 2, Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn sentenced Gibbs to 13 years in federal prison and ordered him to pay over $27 million in restitution. Hirjee was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and was ordered to pay more than $16 million in restitution.

