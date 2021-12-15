ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

First of its kind Tallahassee musical park set to open early 2022

By Shniece Archer
It will be the first of its kind showcasing music in Tallahassee.

The Knight Creative Communities organization will create a musical park.

It will be located at Railroad Square at Coal Chute Pond.

It will feature several musical instruments available for all to play.

Organizers for the project say the space will allow everyone and practice their musical talents.

"These musical instruments are going to be something unique for our community. I know KCCI spent a lot of time talking to students especially at Pineview Elementary and so I think this is going to be a great thing for kids in our community to enjoy in the future."

Construction is expected to be completed sometime early next year.

