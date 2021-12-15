Top 4 Tips for Setting Your Listing Price

MINT HILL, NC – “Shop Local” has become a common refrain during the holidays. But what does it mean to shop local, and why is it so important?. The ongoing pandemic has made it a difficult two years for small businesses. “If you are a small business and made it though the closures of the pandemic, it is especially important to have consumers support your business this year,” says Pour 64 Owner Sarah Brock. “Some small businesses got some help, and some did not. Those who didn’t made it through by the skin of their teeth. If we can all help small businesses by shopping local, the businesses you love to go to will stay open.”

MINT HILL, NC ・ 25 DAYS AGO