ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

Top 4 Tips for Setting Your Listing Price

By Anna Granger
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINT HILL, NC – There’s no doubt, the listing price of your home is incredibly important. If it’s not just right, you might not get the offers you want. Worse yet, the listing price might be the reason your home doesn’t sell. When you’re dealing...

www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Mint Hill Times

What Is New For Tax Season 2021/2022?

CHARLOTTE – What is new for Tax Season 2021/2022?. Hey Tax Payer. The IRS has finally produced the updates for the 2021/2022 Tax Season Tax Rate. Your tax rate will totally depends on your Adjusted Gross Income. The more income you earn, there is a set dollar rate the higher your tax rate will be on every extra dollar over the set dollar rate. Here is an example:
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Does Shopping Local Have To Mean Spending More?

MINT HILL, NC – We all know local retailers need community support, but when it comes to holiday shopping, people often assume it’s easier and cheaper to shop at Amazon or Target. Doesn’t shopping local mean higher prices and less selection?. The truth is shopping local doesn’t necessarily mean spending...
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Year End Payroll Checklist

Now that the 2021 year is over, we look to the year-end payroll processes. Over the next few weeks, I will list some of the most important parts of year-end payroll checklists. This week is…..The W2’s!. If you have not done so yet, now is the perfect time...
ECONOMY
The Mint Hill Times

Dual Agency – The Pros And Cons You Need To Know

MINT HILL, NC – Dual agency is a hot topic in the real estate industry. Basically, this happens when one firm or one agent represents both the buyer and the seller in the same real estate transaction. While it’s legal, it’s not necessarily the best idea for either person involved in the transaction.
MINT HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mint Hill, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Business
The Mint Hill Times

A Weekly Focus on Local Business and our Chamber of Commerce

The Mint Hill Branch of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Public Library officially opened to the public on May 17, 1999. There were over 50,000 books, CDs, and tapes to check out. Six-year-old Jeremy Lineberger was the first person to check out a book from the library. Mission Statement. The mission of...
The Mint Hill Times

Warm Up When Cold Outside

MINT HILL, NC – Sammy’s So Good Mint Hill is my go-to spot in Mint Hill for delightfully cold treats in the summer. Last year, the owners, the Cannons, chose to change their menu for the winter months. In addition to snowballs, they offer warm and hot delicacies to bring an extra ray of happiness to customers. This year they are at it again, spreading cheer to the Mint Hill community. I watched with excitement last month as the building took on a new winterized look changing from the mostly icy offerings to warm delights.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Retirees Fear Becoming a Burden

MINT HILL, NC – Here’s something to think about: 72% of retirees say that one of their biggest fears is becoming a burden on their families, according to an Edward Jones/Age Wave study. Fortunately, there’s much you can do to avoid this fate. For starters contribute as much as you...
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Will Millennials be Responsible for Higher Home Prices?

MINT HILL, NC – It seems like millennials get blamed for quite a bit and the higher home prices might fall on their shoulders, too. Some believe these buyers could fuel a housing frenzy for years. A bit part of the issue is the lack of homes for millennial buyers, which causes prices to go up due to bidding wars.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#List Price#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents
The Mint Hill Times

Landscaping Tips For Christmas

CHARLOTTE – Christmas is almost here. Great food, family and friends, wide-eyed children, and “Joy to the World” are all the reasons you need to consider bringing Christmas cheer to the outside as well as the inside of your home. Save time this Christmas season with these landscaping tips:. Get...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Shop Local This Holiday Season!

MINT HILL, NC – “Shop Local” has become a common refrain during the holidays. But what does it mean to shop local, and why is it so important?. The ongoing pandemic has made it a difficult two years for small businesses. “If you are a small business and made it though the closures of the pandemic, it is especially important to have consumers support your business this year,” says Pour 64 Owner Sarah Brock. “Some small businesses got some help, and some did not. Those who didn’t made it through by the skin of their teeth. If we can all help small businesses by shopping local, the businesses you love to go to will stay open.”
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

IRS Announces 2022 COLAs for Transportation Fringes, FSA Deferrals Part 1

CHARLOTTE – The IRS released cost-of-living-adjustments (COLAs) for 2022 reflecting any increases in the flexible spending arrangements (FSA) deferral limit, foreign earned income exclusion, and excludable transportation fringes, among other changes https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-drop/rp-21-45.pdf. Qualified transportation fringes: The amounts that may be excluded from gross income for employer-provided qualified transportation fringe benefits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Mint Hill Times

Behind The Lines: Fire Safety In The Kitchen

MINT HILL, NC – As we approach the “BIG MEAL DAY,” on the 25th, the Mint Hill Fire Department would like to remind everyone of some fire safety tips for the kitchen. Cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and fire-related injuries in the home. Whether you’re preparing a meal or making a quick snack, these tips can help keep members of your household safe.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

410
Followers
1K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy