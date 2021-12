A man has died weeks after he was tasered by police and reportedly burst into flames after he had covered himself in alcohol-based hand sanitiser. Jason Jones was allegedly shot with a stun gun by an officer in a police station in Catskill, New York, on 30 October. The 29-year-old had shortly before sprayed his face and body with the sanitiser. The incident led to Mr Jones being gravely injured, and he died on Wednesday in the hospital where he had spent the last six weeks, according to the office of the New York attorney general. Police in Catskill...

