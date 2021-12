WEDDINGTON, NC – JJ is available for adoption from Animals First Rescue in the Weddington PetSmart. “This cute little fella is JJ! He came from the shelter when he was too little to go on the Adoption floor but now he’s had time to mature and be in a foster home getting great socialization with humans and other kittens. He’s had his first vaccination, he’s been combo tested negative, and the adoption donation will also cover his neuter surgery along with rabies and his last kitten vaccine. He’s a little snuggler and he’s going to make a great companion for anyone or even a busy family.” Contact Animals First Rescue for an adoption application and information at (704) 256-0014.

WEDDINGTON, NC ・ 20 DAYS AGO