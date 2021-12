SOCORRO, Texas - Out with the old and in with the new. For the Rosa Azul neighborhood in Socorro, almost 400 families are no longer using old septic tanks and now have access to clean water and a working sewage system. The City of Socorro has dealt with numerous complaints from residents about leaking sewage into their yards from septic tanks. Over the past two years, the Lower Valley Water District has helped convert the residents in the neighborhood to get these new systems, and it's making a big impact on their lives.

SOCORRO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO