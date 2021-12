Three things to look for in Chelsea vs Everton: Rafa’s return

Chelsea vs Everton: Chelsea squared off against Everton at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in Matchday 17 of the ongoing edition of the Premier League. Chelsea drew 1-1 against Everton on Thursday night. Chelsea were clearly the better team in the first half and had plenty of opportunities. Reece James had a brilliant chance but fired his shot wide. Mason Mount then came ever so close but Jordan Pickford produced a brilliant close-range save. Reece James also had a free-kick saved by Jordan Pickford. Mason Mount opened the scoring for Chelsea after the through ball from Reece James. However, Everton quickly responded after the equalizer from Branthwaite following a free-kick.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO