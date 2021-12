After deliberating for more than nine hours, a jury found actor Jussie Smollett guilty of lying to police about being the victim of a hate crime. The verdict comes after six days of testimony, during which Smollett took the stand for several hours to speak in his own defense. Smollett was charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct, which is how Illinois law classifies false police reports. He was found guilty of five of those counts and not guilty of one. Although the charges are class 4 felonies (the least serious in Illinois), Smollett could still face several years in...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO