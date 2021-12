TAMPA (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices are gradually declining as 5.4 million Floridians prepare to hit the road for the holidays. Sunday’s state average has slipped to $$3.23 per gallon, after declining 3.5 cents during the past week. That downward trend is likely to continue this week, unless oil prices suddenly rebound. Gas prices are still slowly adjusting to the recent drop in crude oil prices. The price of U.S. oil plummeted 13% on Black Friday on concerns about how the Omicron variant could limit global mobility. Oil prices appeared ready to stage a comeback last week but lost momentum by the week’s end....

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO