Basketball

Bowen, Tass propel Saint Mary’s past Stanislaus State 76-39

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Bowen and Matthias Tass finished with 12 points and nine rebounds each and Saint Mary’s rolled to a 76-39 victory over Stanislaus State on Tuesday night.

Logan Johnson pitched in with 10 points and a career-high five steals for the Gaels (10-2).

Luis Salgado and Marlon Short both scored eight points to pace the Warriors. The pair combined to make just 5 of 18 shots.

