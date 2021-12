Just last month, more than 100 members of the U.S. House called for Biden’s Build Back Better Act to include $100 billion for workforce training and development over the next 10 years. It is critical that these worker protection measures be included in the final bill. These funds will be used to help dislocated workers in declining industries find employment and reverse decades of neglect in workforce training, career services and education programs. Workers disrupted during our current economic transition away from an intensive carbon-based economy to a “post-carbon” economy must be protected.

TAMPA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO