NHL

Toronto sends Edmonton to sixth straight loss, 5-1

By The Associated Press
WRAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, Alberta — Auston Matthews had two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their second straight game, beating the struggling Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Tuesday night. Matthews is closing in on the NHL's goal-scoring lead. He has 13 goals in his last 10 games for 20 on the season and...

