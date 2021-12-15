ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Philippines scales down mass vaccinations as typhoon approaches

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSPQ2_0dN8gMTG00

MANILA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - An incoming typhoon has forced the Philippines to delay COVID-19 vaccinations of millions of people living in the path of the storm, as authorities hastened preparations in anticipation of its arrival this week.

Typhoon Rai is expected to hit land on Thursday, bringing strong winds and rain in the central Philippines in what would be the 15th typhoon, and one of the strongest, to hit the Southeast Asian archipelago this year. Thousands have been preemptively evacuated.

The Philippines kicked off its second three-day vaccination drive on Wednesday targeting seven million people in 17 regions. That will be cut to six regions this week.

Half of the country's 110 million population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but coverage remains uneven and the rate of full vaccinations is still low.

The capital region has fully vaccinated most eligible residents, but the rate in central and southern areas is below the national average of 53%.

In its autonomous Muslim-majority southern region, just 13% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated, government data show.

The weather bureau said typhoon Rai's wind speed could accelerate to 155 kilometres (96 miles) per hour from 120 kph, and it warned of storm surges, flooding and landslides in coastal and mountainous areas in the typhoon's path.

An average 20 typhoons hit the Philippines annually, bringing heavy rains that trigger deadly landslides.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

More than 100 dead in Philippines typhoon

At least 109 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up. Ten people also died on the Dinagat Islands, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told AFP.  That took the overall number of reported deaths to 109, according to the latest official figures, making it one of the deadliest storms to hit the country in recent years. 
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Typhoon death toll in Philippines rises to nearly 100

The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said at least 49 people died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in just half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to nearly 100.Gov. Arthur Yap of Bohol province said 10 other people were missing and 13 injured, and suggested the death toll may still considerably increase with many mayors unable to reach him due to downed communications. In a statement posted on Facebook early Sunday, Yap ordered provincial mayors to spend...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai

MANILA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - At least 72 people died in the central Philippine province of Bohol in the wake of Typhoon Rai, the provincial governor said on Sunday, taking the total number of casualties across the country to above 100. Authorities ramped up relief operations on Sunday after Typhoon...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Typhoons#Southeast Asian#Muslim#Martin Petty
fox40jackson.com

Typhoon deaths in Philippines top 100

The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said Sunday at least 63 people died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in more than half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to at least 112.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Typhoon deaths in Philippines top 100

The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said Sunday at least 63 people died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in more than half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to at least 112.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

250K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy