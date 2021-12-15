Empty lot eyesore in Omaha gets cleaned up

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Sunday he will not vote for President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act, deflating Democrats' hopes of passing the nearly $2 trillion legislation aimed at transforming the nation's social safety net in the new year. "I've always said this Brett, if I...
ATLANTA (AP) — Johnny Isakson, an affable Georgia Republican politician who rose from the ranks of the state Legislature to become a U.S. senator, has died. He was 76. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office confirmed the death in a news release Sunday. Isakson, whose real estate business made...
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year has reached at least 146, and the governor of an island province especially hard-hit by Typhoon Rai said there may be even greater devastation that has yet to be reported. Gov. Arthur...
There will be no live audience for this week's taping of "Saturday Night Live" due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the show announced Saturday. Singer Charli XCX was also slated to perform during the comedy show, but said she no longer could. "Due to the recent spike in...
(CNN) — The US Senate overnight confirmed more than three dozen of President Joe Biden's nominees to ambassador posts, ending a months-long Republican-led blockade on quick consideration of the diplomatic nominations. Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and White House chief of staff for President Barack Obama, was...
The Labor Department announced on Saturday that it was pushing back the date for businesses' compliance with its vaccine-or-test mandate following a federal appeals court ruling on Friday. In a statement released by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the administration said it was "gratified" by the U.S. Court...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, seemingly dealing a fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril.
President Biden plans to speak about the Omicron variant on Tuesday, a White House official confirmed to CBS News. Mr. Biden's speech comes as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. "Building off his Winter Plan, the President will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities...
Comments / 0