Servant: Season Four; Apple TV+ Horror Series Gets Final Season Renewal

The ghostly band has played their last set. Netflix has decided to cancel the Julie and the Phantoms TV series so, there won’t be a second season. A musical comedy-drama series, the Julie and the Phantoms TV show stars Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson, Savannah May, Booboo Stewart, and Cheyenne Jackson. Created by Dan Cross and David Hoge, the show revolves around a young male band called the Phantoms. On the night of their big break in 1995, Luke (Gillespie), Reggie (Shada), and Alex (Joyner) die. In the present day, high school musician Julie Molina (Reyes) struggles to make music following the death of her mother. She ends up summoning the spirits of the band and becomes their lead singer.
