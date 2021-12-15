Servant: Season Four; Apple TV+ Horror Series Gets Final Season Renewal

Following the big finale today on Apple TV+, can you expect a Dr. Brain season 2 renewal? Or, have we reached the end of the road for the series?. For the time being, we should note here that nothing is 100% official. Yet, there is a cause for optimism. The science-fiction was timed in part alongside the launch of the streaming service in South Korea, and it represents a significant move to expand internationally. We don’t think we need to explain in 2021 the impact of South Korean entertainment, both in that country and around the globe. Just consider the enormous success of Squid Game or US adaptations of Korean shows like The Good Doctor and The Masked Singer. We think Apple is going to want to continue to produce content that has appeal to the South Korean market, while also understanding the potential for it to take off in other parts of the world.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO