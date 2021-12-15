ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Servant: Season Four; Apple TV+ Horror Series Gets Final Season Renewal

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Turners’ pain is nearly over. Apple TV+ has renewed the Servant TV series for a fourth season, ahead of the upcoming third season’s launch on January 21st. Executive producer M. Night Shyamalan later revealed that the series will conclude with season four and a total of 40...

Deadline

‘Leverage: Redemption’ Renewed For Season 2 By IMDb TV

The Leverage team will be back for another go-round. IMDb TV has renewed the popular heist drama series Leverage: Redemption, for a second season. Five-time Emmy nominee Noah Wyle stars in the reimagining of Dean Devlin, John Rogers and Chris Downey’s cult 2008 crime drama series Leverage, along with original series cast members Beth Riesgraf, Gina Bellman, Christian Kane and Aldis Hodge. In Redemption, the rich and powerful take what they want, and the Leverage team has reunited to take them down. Grifter Sophie Devereaux (Bellman), thief Parker (Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Kane), and hacker Alec Hardison (Hodge) watched the world change...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Showtime Renews It's Horror Thriller Drama YELLOWJACKETS For Season 2

Showtime has renewed its crazy horror thriller drama Yellowjackets for Season 2. I just started watching this series and am three episodes in so far and I’m enjoying it. I knew very little about this series before I started watching it and it was nothing I expected it to be. This show is dark and super messed up, and I’m digging it.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Invasion Officially Renewed for Season 2 by Apple TV+

Apple TV continues to expand its impressive library of original TV shows, with the streamer officially renewing its latest sci-fi series Invasion for a second season. Created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, Invasion premiered on Apple TV+ on October 22, 2021, and it features an alien invasion seen through different perspectives of various people in different continents across the world. This premise could potentially allow the sophomore season to explore an entirely new group of characters.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Truth Be Told’ Renewed for Season 3 at Apple

“Truth Be Told” has been renewed for Season 3 at Apple. The second season of the series, which stars Octavia Spencer, debuted on Aug. 20. In addition, it was announced that Maisha Closson has been tapped to serve as showrunner and executive producer on Season 3. Series creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman served as showrunner on the show’s first two seasons. She remains onboard as an executive producer. “I am excited that the Poppy Scoville journey will continue to unfold on Apple TV Plus. And, I’m just thrilled to welcome Maisha Closson as our new showrunner and executive producer,” said Tramble Spellman. “Can’t...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Servant’ Season 3 Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ Thriller Returns With New Episodes In January

Did you know that Apple TV+ has shows other than “Ted Lasso?” Seriously. There are tons of shows on there now! And there’s even a psychological thriller series, “Servant,” if “Ted Lasso” is a bit too nice for your liking. Kidding aside, “Servant” is one of many quality series on Apple TV+, and it’s one of the rare ones to already have a Season 3 that is about to premiere.
TV SERIES
Cult of Mac

Servant heads back to Apple TV+ for two more seasons of creepy fun

The third season of Servant is now scheduled to premier on Apple TV+ in January. And the streaming service is so pleased with the horror (and sometimes darkly humorous) show it went ahead and committed to a fourth season. A new trailer should whet fans appetites for the upcoming new...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Apple TV+ renews M Night Shyamalan’s Servant

NEWS BRIEF: US tech giant Apple has renewed M Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller Servant for a fourth season on its Apple TV+ streaming service ahead of its season three premiere on January 21. Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their...
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

New Apple TV+ 'Servant' trailer offers longer look at third season's events

Apple has released a new trailer for the third season of the Apple TV+ show "Servant," previewing the M. Night Shyamalan psychological thriller ahead of its January 21 release. Published to YouTube on Monday, the trailer offers glimpses of what to expect from the third season, which tells the story...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Why Women Kill: Season Three Renewal for Paramount+ Anthology Series

Get ready to explore new stories about ladies and the deaths in their wake. The Why Women Kill TV series has been renewed for a third season by Paramount+. The second season of 10 episodes was released between June and July of this year. A darkly comedic drama from Marc...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Bunk’d: Season Six; Disney Channel Series Renewed for Wild West-Themed Season

Bunk’d is returning to Disney Channel for a sixth season in 2022. The new season will take place on a Wild West-themed dude ranch. Starring Miranda May, James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie, Jr., Israel Johnson, Shelby Simmons, and Scarlett Estevez, the series follows a group of summer campers as they work together. Shiloh Verrico, Luke Busey, and Alfred Lewis are joining the cast for the new season.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Raising Dion: Season Two Premiere Teased by Netflix (Photos)

Netflix set a second season premiere date for Raising Dion earlier this month, and now the streaming service has released some first-look photos. Starring Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Jazmyn Simon, Sammi Haney, and Jason Ritter, the drama series follows a mother and her young son, Dion. The pair have their lives complicated when Dion develops superhero-like powers.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dr. Brain season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at Apple TV+?

Following the big finale today on Apple TV+, can you expect a Dr. Brain season 2 renewal? Or, have we reached the end of the road for the series?. For the time being, we should note here that nothing is 100% official. Yet, there is a cause for optimism. The science-fiction was timed in part alongside the launch of the streaming service in South Korea, and it represents a significant move to expand internationally. We don’t think we need to explain in 2021 the impact of South Korean entertainment, both in that country and around the globe. Just consider the enormous success of Squid Game or US adaptations of Korean shows like The Good Doctor and The Masked Singer. We think Apple is going to want to continue to produce content that has appeal to the South Korean market, while also understanding the potential for it to take off in other parts of the world.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Killing Eve: Season Four; BBC America Sets Premiere Date for Final Season (Watch)

Killing Eve has a premiere date for its fourth and final season. BBC America has released a teaser for the upcoming season of eight episodes which will debut in February. Starring Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney, Owen McDonnell, Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac, and Evgenia Dodina, the spy thriller follows a spy (Oh) and an assassin (Comer) who are obsessed with each other. Season four will find the women making their way back to each other, but the road will not be an easy one.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15; Ovation Announces Premiere of Mystery Series’ Longest Season

Murdoch Mysteries has a premiere date. Season 15 will arrive in the United States in February, and it is the show’s longest season ever with 24 episodes. Starring Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, Thomas Craig, Jonny Harris, Lachlan Murdoch, Shanice Banton, Daniel Maslany, Arwen Humphreys, and Siobhan Murphy, the period drama series follows a detective in Toronto as he solves cases at the turn of the century.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Severance: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere for Workplace Thriller Series from Director Ben Stiller (Watch)

Apple TV+ has released a premiere date and a trailer for Severance, the upcoming workplace thriller series from Ben Stiller. Starring Patricia Arquette, Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken, the TV show follows a group of company employees who have undergone an experimental procedure. There are nine episodes in the season.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Julie and the Phantoms: Cancelled, No Season Two for Netflix Musical Series (Reactions)

The ghostly band has played their last set. Netflix has decided to cancel the Julie and the Phantoms TV series so, there won’t be a second season. A musical comedy-drama series, the Julie and the Phantoms TV show stars Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson, Savannah May, Booboo Stewart, and Cheyenne Jackson. Created by Dan Cross and David Hoge, the show revolves around a young male band called the Phantoms. On the night of their big break in 1995, Luke (Gillespie), Reggie (Shada), and Alex (Joyner) die. In the present day, high school musician Julie Molina (Reyes) struggles to make music following the death of her mother. She ends up summoning the spirits of the band and becomes their lead singer.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 10? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Great Christmas Light Fight follows two judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak — as they assess the creativity and decorating skills of everyday people (albeit ones with an abundance of holiday cheer). Over the course of six episodes (shot in 2020), the duo considers those homes with occupants who take yuletide adornment to a whole new level. In the end, the winners are awarded the coveted Light Fight trophy and $50,000 in cash.
TV SHOWS
tvseriesfinale.com

Better Things: Season Five; FX Announces Comedy’s Final Season Premiere Date

Better Things has a premiere date for its fifth and final season. Starring Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward, Celia Imrie, Rebecca Metz, and Alysia Reiner, the single-camera comedy series follows a divorced working mom as she raises three daughters on her own. Season five finds her looking at what comes next as her daughters start to come of age.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Head of the Class: Cancelled; No Season Two for HBO Max Sequel Series

School’s out — permanently. HBO Max has cancelled the Head of the Class sequel series after one season. The 10 episodes were all released on November 4th. A multi-camera comedy series, the new version of Head of the Class stars Isabella Gomez, Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Katie Beth Hall. Christa Miller and Robin Givens are guest stars. The show revolves around a group of overachieving Meadows Creek High School students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher named Alicia Gomez (Gomez) who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life. Givens reprised her role as Darlene Hayward from the 1986-91 ABC sitcom. In the sequel series, she’s a lawyer who wants the best for her son and is co-head of the Parents’ Association.
TV & VIDEOS

