Boston, MA

Lydia Edwards claims victory in state Senate special election over Anthony D’Ambrosio

By Mia McCarthy
 4 days ago

Edwards will likely take the seat in January, with no Republican candidate running.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VCat_0dN8fUFd00
Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards speaks to campaign staff and volunteers at an election watch party where she declared victory Tuesday in a special primary for state Senate that had become a turf war for votes. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Lydia Edwards won the primary of a special state Senate election, after her opponent Anthony D’Ambrosio conceded on Tuesday night.

Edwards, the 40-year-old Boston city councilor, if elected in January will be representing the 1st Suffolk and Middlesex Senate District. The district includes East Boston, Revere, Winthrop, and parts of downtown Boston and Cambridge.

Edwards, the Democratic candidate, is expected to be the next senator, as there was no Republican candidate listed on the primary ballot.

The winner in the January election will be taking the Senate seat of Joe Boncore, who is leaving the position to take a biotech lobbying job.

The Boston Globe reports D’Ambrosia — a Revere School Committee member — conceded, according to his campaign. While the Revere results favored D’Ambrosia, Edwards more than tripled the votes of D’Ambrosio in Boston, according to the city’s unofficial results.

If elected, Edwards will be the only Black member on the state senate for at least a year.

Massachusetts politicians congratulated Edwards on Tuesday night, such as Markey, who called Edwards “a fighter and visionary.”

“Senator Lydia Edwards,” Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins tweeted. “I like the sound of that.”

“Congratulations to @LydiaMEdwards on making history once again & to the organizers & volunteers who made this victory possible,” Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley tweeted. “Proud of you & look forward to partnering with you on housing justice, workers’ rights & so much more.”

