NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 191 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 282 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday. Vaccinations As of today, 245,521 people, or about 48.6% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated. There were 1,257 new vaccinations over the past week, […]

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO