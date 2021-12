JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will host two virtual public meetings on the Snake River Bridge Replacement Project. The first will be held today, Dec. 9, 2021, and then again on Jan. 6, 2022 from 6 to 7 p.m. The public meetings will include a short presentation, followed by an open format for questions. The public can find more information about what will be presented at the meeting here.

JACKSON, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO