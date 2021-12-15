ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

There Is An Entire Christmas Barn In Massachusetts And It’s Absolutely Delightful

By Melissa Mahoney
Only In Massachusetts
 4 days ago

Christmas is a magical time of year with holiday spirit, lights, and festivities just about everywhere you go. But there are certain places where the spirit of the holiday season is celebrated a bit longer than just the last couple months of the year like at the Oakwood Farm Christmas Barn in Massachusetts. This magical store is truly delightful and if you haven’t yet been, you must make plans to go.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FhgPL_0dN8eZd300
Delighting all who enter its barn doors, the Oakwood Farm Christmas Barn is an old-fashioned Christmas shop that's open from May through December.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qF9fd_0dN8eZd300
Surrounded by serene woods in Spencer, Massachusetts, this festive store has been in business for over 45 years and occupies a barn that's over 165 years old.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvFBg_0dN8eZd300
An overwhelming amount of Christmas decor adorns the barn's interior. You'll see ornaments, garlands, nutcrackers, and countless other holiday items from floor to ceiling!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Km7cj_0dN8eZd300
Many items throughout the store are made in the on-site workshop, so you're guaranteed to find things here that you can't find anywhere else.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gI4VX_0dN8eZd300
You can pick up just about any Christmas-related item you can think of here. Do you need ornaments, a wreath, garlands, stockings, bows, a Santa figure, a nutcracker, or an Advent calendar? You can find all of that and a whole lot more here at the Oakwood Farm Christmas Barn!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzsnX_0dN8eZd300
This wonderland of holiday items and decorations is guaranteed to put anyone in the spirit of the season. And with so many one-of-a-kind items, you won't be able to leave empty-handed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqWTG_0dN8eZd300
It's always the most wonderful time of year here at the Oakwood Farm Christmas Barn!

Have you been to the Oakwood Farm Christmas Barn in Massachusetts yet? If not, what are you waiting for? For more information and hours of operation, visit the Oakwood Farm Christmas Barn website and Facebook page.

Located in Abington, The Christmas Place is another festive holiday store you should visit this season!

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Abington, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Holiday Season#The Christmas Place
The Hill

Boeing halts vaccine mandates for US workers

Boeing announced Friday that it will suspend the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. employees. The aircraft manufacturer said in an internal memo that it made the decision after a federal appeals court last month upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for companies with at least 100 employees, Reuters reported.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy