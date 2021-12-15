There Is An Entire Christmas Barn In Massachusetts And It’s Absolutely Delightful

Christmas is a magical time of year with holiday spirit, lights, and festivities just about everywhere you go. But there are certain places where the spirit of the holiday season is celebrated a bit longer than just the last couple months of the year like at the Oakwood Farm Christmas Barn in Massachusetts. This magical store is truly delightful and if you haven’t yet been, you must make plans to go.

Delighting all who enter its barn doors, the Oakwood Farm Christmas Barn is an old-fashioned Christmas shop that's open from May through December.

Surrounded by serene woods in Spencer, Massachusetts, this festive store has been in business for over 45 years and occupies a barn that's over 165 years old.

An overwhelming amount of Christmas decor adorns the barn's interior. You'll see ornaments, garlands, nutcrackers, and countless other holiday items from floor to ceiling!

Many items throughout the store are made in the on-site workshop, so you're guaranteed to find things here that you can't find anywhere else.

You can pick up just about any Christmas-related item you can think of here. Do you need ornaments, a wreath, garlands, stockings, bows, a Santa figure, a nutcracker, or an Advent calendar? You can find all of that and a whole lot more here at the Oakwood Farm Christmas Barn!

This wonderland of holiday items and decorations is guaranteed to put anyone in the spirit of the season. And with so many one-of-a-kind items, you won't be able to leave empty-handed.

It's always the most wonderful time of year here at the Oakwood Farm Christmas Barn!

Have you been to the Oakwood Farm Christmas Barn in Massachusetts yet? If not, what are you waiting for? For more information and hours of operation, visit the Oakwood Farm Christmas Barn website and Facebook page.

