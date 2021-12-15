ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal v West Ham United Match Preview, 12/15/21

goal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal have won 10 of their last 11 home league games against West Ham, losing the other 2-0 in August 2015. After winning three Premier League games in a row against Arsenal between February 2006 and April 2007, West Ham have won just two of their last 26 against the Gunners...

www.goal.com

