Rethink Scheduling: Prepare for Positive Impact

By Rich Miller, Chief Strategy Officer, QGenda
 6 days ago
As with so many other aspects of life, the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up what healthcare organizations thought they knew about provider scheduling. No longer can they take for granted that existing scheduling workflows will work equally well in all scenarios. If nothing else, the pandemic has taught health...

Related
HIT Consultant

Rethinking Patient Access: 4 Key Actions for Health Systems

As we learn to equilibrate with COVID-19, we are collectively learning how to modulate our acceptance of risk in order to re-emerge and engage with the world around us. It has at times over the course of the pandemic been a necessary choice, oftentimes in the name of risk, to forgo routine healthcare. Our avoidance of more routine prevention and health maintenance activities to minimize exposure and taxation of health systems has unfortunately increased other health risks, particularly risks stemming from delays in diagnosis and timely management of health conditions – both of which have led to crowded emergency departments with urgent complications, increased complexity of chronic conditions, and bottlenecks to accessing care.
HEALTH SERVICES
rand.org

Rethinking the Impact of Audio-Only Visits on Health Equity

New pandemic-era flexibility that allowed audio-only health visits to be routinely reimbursed as telehealth may be leading to substandard care for those it was meant to serve. Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, audio-only visits were rarely included in definitions of telehealth and seldom reimbursed. As clinicians were granted numerous flexibilities to deliver various care modalities at the onset of the pandemic, telephone calls were elevated to the status of reimbursable audio-only visits. Although audio-only visits were used across the health care system, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) that provide primary care and behavioral health services to millions of Medicaid and uninsured patients were particularly likely to deliver audio-only visits in the spring of 2020. They were also more likely to rely on them as the pandemic progressed (PDF) because of patient and clinic barriers to video telehealth and a supportive policy environment. Almost two years into the pandemic, FQHCs in multiple states are reimbursed at the same Prospective Payment System (PPS) (PDF) rate for in-person, video, and audio-only visits.
HEALTH SERVICES
HIT Consultant

5 Patient Matching Best Practices for Providers to Consider

According to HealthIT.gov, patient matching is defined as “the identification and linking of one patient’s data within and across health systems to obtain a comprehensive view of that patient’s health care record.” At a minimum, one can accomplish patient matching by automatically linking multiple demographic data fields such as name, birth date, phone number, and address. Therefore, patient matching is a critical component to interoperability and the nation’s health information technology infrastructure.
HEALTH
Bill Gates predicts pandemic end date

The 'acute phase' of the Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022, billionaire Bill Gates has predicted. "It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close sometime in 2022." Pharmaceutical companies have historically had trouble selling the flu...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
BGR.com

A nationwide shortage of this crucial grocery item is making people nervous

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals For months now, supply chain woes have wreaked havoc across the US and global economies. The effects of which can be seen everywhere from empty grocery store shelves to some US farms and even the factories that make Apple’s all-important iPhones. This week, Nikkei reported that Apple has been forced to temporarily pause its iPhone production for the first time in more than a decade because of supply chain constraints. In fact, we’ve previously noted that supply chain-related issues and shortages could impact iPhone 13 production into early...
LIFESTYLE
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Best Blood Pressure Medication

The most popular medication to treat high blood pressure is not as effective as this drug. ACE inhibitors such as Benazepril (Lotensin) and Captopril are commonly prescribed to treat blood pressure. These work by relaxing and widening the blood vessels. However, a study suggests that these popular drugs are less...
HEALTH
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.

