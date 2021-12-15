ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantong Urban Agricultural Park Tourist Service Center / Z-one Tech

Cover picture for the articleNantong Urban Agricultural Park Tourist Service Center / Z-one Tech. Manufacturers: 上海民享建筑科技有限公司, 上海泛洲建筑安装工程配套有限公司,...

Wetland Research and Education Center / Atelier Z+

Manufacturers: 法锌（上海）贸易有限公司. Text description provided by the architects. Located at the easternmost point of Chongming Island, at the mouth of the Yangtze River, Dongtan Wetland is a sort of estuary tidal flat wetland. This wetland sits in the middle of the “East Asia - Australia” route which is known as one of the eight migration routes for birds of the world. As a very important migration corridor for waterfowl in the Asian-Pacific region, Dongtan Wetland also becomes one of the most significant gathering places and habitats for wild birds. In the 1990s, an invasive plant spartina alterniflora was introduced to reinforce the tidal flat, which then result in the ecological deterioration of the wetland. To deal with the issue, Shanghai Chongming Dongtan National Nature Reserve started ecological control on spartina alterniflora and environment optimization of bird habitats in 2013. The whole project was completed in 2019. As a supporting facility of this project, the Research and Education Center was built as an important platform of scientific research monitoring, bird banding, law enforcement of management and protection, science education. Besides, it serves for raising both awareness and display of ecological and environmental protection as well as promote worldwide cooperation and exchange.
z-one architects clusters soft light-wells with luminous center in nantong

This building, defined by a cluster of soft light-wells, is one of three others of the overall masterplan — this ‘comprehensive service center’ which takes the name ‘gather grain into granary,’ is accompanied by an ‘exhibition hall of rural life,’ and a public restroom renovation.
Jianye Office / Linehouse

Manufacturers: HAY, Menu, Stellar works, Tarkett, Forbo, Matsu, Please Wait To Be Seated, Zenith, se:motion. Text description provided by the architects. Linehouse designed an office for developer Henan Jianye in Shanghai for a new team of creatives of architects and designers. Located in a new creative hub next to the Shanghai train station, the office is set over the top two floors of a perfectly spherical building designed by Foster and Partners. To celebrate the architectural legacy of the developer’s work Linehouse conceived the whole office as an exhibition space to showcase the architectural models and designer tools; material samples, furniture, and architectural drawings. A shelved timber insertion wraps around the central circular core to enclose meeting rooms, offices, and pantries, lining the space with a gallery-like display of architectural elements. The insertion encourages physical interaction and discussion, showcasing the design process and development.
Nikotama Terrace Cooperative House / Okuno Architectural Planning

Nikotama Terrace Cooperative House / Okuno Architectural Planning. Interior Design: IRIE TAKESHI Architectural Design Office. Structural Engineers: Konishi Structural Engineers. Contractor: Tokyo Gumi. Text description provided by the architects. The Nikotama Terrace is a cooperative house located on the hillside of the Kokubunji cliff line that runs from Futakotamagawa to...
Arup Designs Carbon Neutral Tower in Hong Kong

Arup reveals the competition-winning design for a 230m tall net-zero commercial tower in Hong Kong that embodies the city's aspirations to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Taikoo Green Ribbon blends technology and nature to create an urban ecosystem sustaining a new generation of workplaces. Featuring a façade of curved PVs, hanging gardens, algae walls and various renewable energy sources, the project is a high-performance building slated to achieve carbon neutrality in less than a decade after construction.
Yubari City Community Base Complex RESTA / Atelier BNK

Mixed Use Architecture, Transportation Hub, Library. Structural Design: Yamawaki Katsuhiko Architectural Engineering Design. Mechanical and Electrical Engineering: Sogo Consultants, Atelier BNK. Text description provided by the architects. Yubari City, which once prospered as a coal town, was designated as a financial reconstruction organization in 2007. The city, which has been...
Valentino Gareri Atelier Designs Prototype for Circular Economy Village In Australia

Valentino Gareri Atelier Designs Prototype for Circular Economy Village In Australia. Valentino Gareri Atelier has been selected to design the pilot project for a circular economy village model that aims to redefine urban sprawl through sustainability and diverse programming. Comprising eight residential hamlets with co-working and entertainment spaces, The Spiral Village will be created using emerging 3D printing methods and will foster circularity through a waste-to-resources hub, a diverse regenerative agricultural system, a sustainable water management system and renewable energy.
AI PARK / XING DESIGN

Manufacturers: 南京洛普, 江苏华美特金属. Text description provided by the architects. AI PARK, the pilot zone of Terminus Group’s AI CITY, is an exciting project designed by XING DESIGN, Shanghai. A global leading AI smart service provider, Terminus Group is devoted to high-quality products focused on AI cities, sustainable development, and robotics. As the prologue of AI CITY, AI PARK is an experimental base for urban experiences, Research and Development testing, and human-robot interactions.
Revitalization of Shenyang Dongmaoku / URBANUS

Interior Construction Drawing Design: Andong Hongfang Architectural Design Consulting Beijing Co. Ltd. Landscape Design: SJZU HA+STUDIO, S.P.I Landscape Group, Ling Zhu, Yida Liu. Lighting Design: Handu Design Consultant Shenzhen Co. Ltd., Yankai Hu, Zhechen Yang, Ishioka Makiko. Text description provided by the architects. Dongmaoku, a former warehouse campus in Shenyang,...
A nationwide shortage of this crucial grocery item is making people nervous

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals For months now, supply chain woes have wreaked havoc across the US and global economies. The effects of which can be seen everywhere from empty grocery store shelves to some US farms and even the factories that make Apple’s all-important iPhones. This week, Nikkei reported that Apple has been forced to temporarily pause its iPhone production for the first time in more than a decade because of supply chain constraints. In fact, we’ve previously noted that supply chain-related issues and shortages could impact iPhone 13 production into early...
What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
One of Oldest Homes in Montecito, California, Hits Market for $8.5 Million

A more than century-old, iconic home in Montecito, California, that was once home to singer, actress and activist Lena Horne, has come onto the market for $8.5 million. Known as “El Molino Estate” (Spanish for “The Mill”), the property was built in 1893 as an olive crushing mill to produce olive oil and other olive oil products, according to the listing with Maureen McDermut and Maureen Martinez of Sotheby’s International Realty, posted Wednesday.
Point One Navigation and Quectel Bring Precise Location to Robotics and Agriculture Markets

Point One and Quectel partnership creates highly affordable, small and easy to use high precision GNSS module integrating RTK for mass market applications. Point One Navigation, a leader in precision location technology, and Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global supplier of IOT modules and antennas, today announced the LG69T-AM, the latest addition to the LG69T GNSS Module Series.
Call for Applications for I-Park's 2022 Residency Season

I-Park is now accepting applications for its fully-funded multi-disciplinary residencies. This multidisciplinary program is open to architects, garden designers, and landscape architects/designers looking to enrich their practice in a collegial, retreat-like setting – in the company of artists working in the visual arts, creative writing, music composition/sound art and moving image/new media.
U.S. names Tibet coordinator, drawing warning from China

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday named Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya as special coordinator for Tibet, drawing warnings from China to stay out of its internal affairs. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Zeya, who is responsible for democracy and human rights, would...
M7 Cultural Forum / John McAslan + Partners

Manufacturers: Bega, D-Line, Duravit, Zumtobel, KONE, Shueco. Text description provided by the architects. The new M7 Design and Cultural Hub, Doha by John McAslan + Partners is the architectural anchor of the 31-hectare Msheireb mixed-use development that is changing the way people live in and use the Qatari capital. Recently named as M7, the new centre has launched as a creative hub for Qatar’s fashion and design industry as well as a public showcase for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. Its opening was launched with a Christian Dior retrospective.
