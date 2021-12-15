ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Christmas is a real thing

By Billy Graham
Brunswick News
 6 days ago

The war on Christmas is a real thing and it is hard to understand in America, a nation that once respected the message of this holiday. I am a music teacher and was teaching my students about the classic Handel’s Messiah. A few kids were offended and I have been forbidden...

thebrunswicknews.com

Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Brunswick News

We must praise the Lord for the blessings of life

I love Jesus, but I have a difficulty reading the Bible and praying. The days are so busy and at night I can’t keep my eyes open to read or keep my mind focused to pray. What’s the solution?. – D.M. Dear D.M.: Imagine being part of a...
RELIGION
Brunswick News

God made us because of His love

Why did God create people knowing that we would disappoint Him and disobey Him?. Dear G.C.: God made us because of His love. On a human level, we know that love needs an outlet — that is, love yearns to be expressed and shared. In a far greater way, God’s love is the deepest expression of His desire to have fellowship with mankind. That’s why He created Adam and Eve. And He created them in His image so that they would have the ability to love also — to love each other, and to love Him. God is love — and now this wondrous characteristic of His personality was being given to Adam and Eve. What a gift!
RELIGION
Brunswick News

God’s Spirit helps us know how to pray correctly

I know that as a Christian I possess the power of the Holy Spirit, but I don’t feel like I do. What’s wrong with me?. Dear S.P.: The Bible is clear that the Holy Spirit is God Himself! And many Christians do not realize that the Holy Spirit of God prays for us. The Spirit helps us when we are weak. God’s Spirit helps us know how to pray correctly. And the Spirit of the living God speaks to God on our behalf, many times in ways that we cannot explain (see Romans 8:26).
RELIGION
Brunswick News

Do you believe in Christmas miracles?

Do you believe in Christmas miracles? The heart of Christmas is laced with the miraculous love and power of God. It all began with a most unusual birth in a little town called Bethlehem. The Gospel of Matthew states, “The birth of Jesus took this way: His mother Mary was...
RELIGION
Patriot Ledger

In Good Faith: At Christmas, comfort amid the chaos

I have nothing against dainty, hand-painted porcelain nativity sets that sit atop mantlepieces in well-appointed homes. Many of them are quite beautiful, especially when accompanied by stockings hung by the chimney with care. And if they draw us into contemplation of the story of Jesus’ birth, I’m definitely on Team Porcelain Nativity Set.
RELIGION
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
Brunswick News

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: Giving back this holiday season

It’s the season when we demonstrate our Christmas spirit in a number of ways, mostly with higher power bills as we strings lights on anything without a heartbeat. As Vonette and I decorated, we brought out some old stuff and questioned whether it was worth it. One thing that once stood by the driveway, a little grazing, fawn, is long gone. Except it didn’t look like a fawn because it wasn’t thin and leggy. Unlike the picture on the box, it was sort of squat and a little overfed but it lit up nicely. One night when leaving for dinner, we remarked it didn’t look like a deer. Jessica, then a teenager, observed, “It looks like a pig. It’s a Christmas pig.”
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Brunswick News

Remember the reason for this Christmas season

Darwin’s “Theory of Evolution” runs out of gas at the biochemical level of life. We move from finch beaks to highly sophisticated irreducibly complex molecular machines inside every cell performing mind-blowingly complex tasks that point not to evolution but to something much more important. As we cast...

