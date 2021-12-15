Christmas is a real thing

It’s the season when we demonstrate our Christmas spirit in a number of ways, mostly with higher power bills as we strings lights on anything without a heartbeat. As Vonette and I decorated, we brought out some old stuff and questioned whether it was worth it. One thing that once stood by the driveway, a little grazing, fawn, is long gone. Except it didn’t look like a fawn because it wasn’t thin and leggy. Unlike the picture on the box, it was sort of squat and a little overfed but it lit up nicely. One night when leaving for dinner, we remarked it didn’t look like a deer. Jessica, then a teenager, observed, “It looks like a pig. It’s a Christmas pig.”
