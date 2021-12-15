Christmas is a real thing

I’m so tired of sharing every single birthday with someone else! This happens every year because I have a twin sister. This means I never have a day just for myself. And what makes matters worse is my mother often buys us the same gifts and we end up being dressed in similar clothes all the time. We’re both going to turn 16 in March, and my mom is already setting up one big Sweet 16 party for the two of us with everything choreographed around being twins, with two sets of everything like we just walked off Noah’s Ark! I love my mom and my sister very much, but sometimes this all feels like it’s too much to handle.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO