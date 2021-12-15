Three Hawks drop double-figures in win over Indians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University picked up its second win of the season on Tuesday over Bridgeport.

University outscored Bridgeport 22-14 in the first quarter.

It was the first half that gave the ‘U’ its edge. In the second half, Bridgeport made a comeback but never took the lead.

University won 67-55. Garrison Kisner led the Hawks with 20 points. Aaron Forbes and Elija Jackson each added 15 pts.

