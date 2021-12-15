ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Three Hawks drop double-figures in win over Indians

By Abbie Backenstoe
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FaPm_0dN8dO8500

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University picked up its second win of the season on Tuesday over Bridgeport.

University outscored Bridgeport 22-14 in the first quarter.

It was the first half that gave the ‘U’ its edge. In the second half, Bridgeport made a comeback but never took the lead.

University won 67-55. Garrison Kisner led the Hawks with 20 points. Aaron Forbes and Elija Jackson each added 15 pts.

Related
WBOY 12 News

Dobbs drops 21 points, Polar Bears down Huskies

RACHEL, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior improves to 2-0 on the season after a 70-50 win over North Marion. The first quarter was competitive. North Marion put the first points on the board and the two teams traded leads a couple of times. The Polar Bears pulled away by three points to lead at the end […]
RACHEL, WV
WBOY 12 News

Titans pull away from Rebels to stay undefeated

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Gilmer County girls basketball team has had an impressive start to the season. The Titans are now 7-0 after a 73-48 win over Ritchie County. The first quarter was back and forth with the lead being traded several times. Gilmer County started to pull away at the end of the first […]
GILMER COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Webster County’s Rye Gadd joins 1,000 career points club

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Webster County’s Rye Gadd has been the focal point of the Webster County boys basketball team in the past couple of seasons and now he’s joined a club that not every high school basketball player can say they’re apart of- the 1,000 points club. Gadd not only surpassed 1,000 career points on […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Polar Bears dominate in season opener over Minutemen

WESTON, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior won its season opener in blowout fashion. The Minutemen put the first two points on the board but it was the Polar Bears who took over from there. Fairmont Senior demonstrated that they can score in a variety of ways and beat Lewis County 93-39.
WESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mohigans down Knights at G Force Holiday Classic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown improved to 4-0 after a comfortable win over Cabell Midland. The Mohigans led from the jump. Morgantown went on a 7-0 scoring run to start the first quarter and they ended it on top 20-7. Morgantown never lost the lead from there. Rather, they extended it and led the Knights 37-15 […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Early scoring run helps Cougars dominate Eagles

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln dominated Braxton County from the jump. The Cougars went on a 13-0 scoring run to start the game. It was the start they needed to secure a confident lead that they never lost. The Eagles did get on the board but they couldn’t score enough to gain the lead. Lincoln defeats […]
SHINNSTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Liberty’s Sydney Vilain signs with WVWC women’s soccer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty’s Sydney Vilain signed to continue her soccer career at West Virginia Wesleyan College. Vilain is known best for her ability to find the back of the net. The senior scored 23 goals this past Fall for the Mountaineer and 72 goals in her career along with over 20 career assists. Vilain […]
LIBERTY, WV
