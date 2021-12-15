ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

READ BETWEEN THE WINES: Invite an Italian to your fire

By ASH RAJAN
newjerseyhills.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs my buds vibrate from the lush of an Italian red, I imbibed just a few days ago, Gran Passione Rosso, its poetic name precluded what came out of that bottle. Drop after drop, the fruit had formed into a cascade of fragrance and flavor. A finish at the mid-palate, somewhat...

www.newjerseyhills.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Cheap Whiskey to Keep in Your Home Bar Cart

There are a lot of whiskeys out there to choose from, but the good news is you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on a decent bottle. In fact, you really don’t have to spend more than 25 bucks on a bottle of bourbon or scotch that is good to drink on its own or mix up some cocktails with. Many of the longstanding distilleries in Kentucky, Scotland, and Canada have budget bottles available that are easy to find and taste pretty darn good. Here are 10 cheap bottles of whiskey that won’t run you more than $25 in most...
FOOD & DRINKS
littlerocksoiree.com

The Best Wines to Welcome Your Guests With

Greeting guests with a glass of wine or Champagne is the perfect way to welcome them to your holiday gathering. Friends and family have something delicious to sip while they visit and relax before dinner, and it also gives that guest who is determined to "help" something to do while you focus on your scrumptious spread.
DRINKS
InsideHook

Why Sparkling Red Wine Should Be Your Drink of Choice This Holiday Season

Around this time last year, I briefly thought that I invented sparkling red wine. I was going through a bit of a bubbly phase at the time, and with the holiday season approaching, I had a vision of a drink that would combine the effervescence I loved in my favorite champagnes and proseccos with the wintertime warmth and ruby red hue only a glass of red can offer into one glittering, festive libation: a sparkling red wine.
DRINKS
Simply Recipes

The Best Wine Aerators to Keep Your Vino Fresh and Flowing

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Ending the day with a glass of wine is a ritual that’s found its place not only in America but...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#New Wine#Second Wine#Table Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Italian#Super Tuscans#Etruscans#Florentine#Cathedral
WTVF

Impress Your Holiday Guests with Glow Wine

Bob Krumm owner of Bavarian Bierhaus made a traditional German holiday drink called Gluhwein, meaning “Glow Wine”. The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Dickens of a Christmas holiday tradition will be held in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee Saturday, December 11 from 10am-6pm and Sunday, December 12 from 11am-5pm. The festival recreates the time of Charles Dickens using historic downtown Franklin’s charming architecture as the backdrop. A variety of musicians, dancers and Dickens characters will fill the streets. In addition, there will also be art, crafts, food, drink, and shopping. Get a taste of Gluhwein at this year’s Dickens of a Christmas where Bavarian Bierhaus will once again host the Beer Garden. For more information, go to https://williamsonheritage.org/event/dickens2021-2/.
FRANKLIN, TN
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Grand Spirits Brings Natural Wines and Italian Inspired Snacks to South Grand

One day before they opened their highly anticipated wine shop, Grand Spirits Bottle Co. (3194 South Grand Boulevard), Natasha Bahrami and Michael Fricker received the most delightful omen. A sweet, brown and white stray puppy was running around their neighborhood, begging for someone to take her in. Bahrami and Fricker didn't hesitate.
DRINKS
vinography.com

Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 12/5/21

Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week. Commotion Lotion, indeed. Fighting...
DRINKS
Robb Report

French Grapes, Italian Soil: Why Bordeaux-Style Wines From Bolgheri Are Turning Heads

A certain faction of wine drinkers like to state (often emphatically) they drink only old-world wine. It is widely accepted that they mean bottles from France, Italy and Spain made with native grapes and specified growing and aging requirements. In Italy, this statement refers to Barolo and Brunello, two standouts among many excellent Italian regions. Some of those snobs will not taint their palates with products from Bolgheri, claiming that Italian wine made with French grapes lacks character and provenance. But they’re wrong. For a tiny region, Bolgheri has a surprisingly aristocratic provenance and a unique microclimate that brings out...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
warrensburgstarjournal.com

German-Italian wines of Alto Adige

When I first began writing about wine, I was invited to a wine press luncheon with some Italian winemakers sponsored by a wine distributor. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
DRINKS
winemag.com

Yes, You Can Pair Sweet Wine With Your Entire Meal

Sweet wines are not just for dessert. In fact, they can elevate your main course. Dishes that combine sweet and savory elements offer a sense of balance and can excite taste buds, but they also often present pairing challenges with dry wine. However, a bottle of sweet wine with bright acidity can be just the trick for courses that include ham, bacon, fruit, blue cheese, caramelized onions, baking spices, honey or balsamic vinegar, to name a few.
DRINKS
The News-Press

Give the gift of wine: 10 supremely slurp-worthy gifts for the wine lover on your list

Our 2021 wine gift guide is here. From a fantastic Bordeaux, to iconic Champagnes and sangria-scented candles, there's something for every oenophile. I’ve heard tell that everyone has a so-called “superpower,” an uncanny ability that can’t be explained by science. For some it’s gifting, always finding the perfect present, even for the person who has everything.
DRINKS
Columbus Telegram

An instant celebration: Your guide to all types of bubbly

It’s an exciting time to dip into sparkling wine, a libation steeped in time-tested production practices but evolving through edgy innovation. Sparkling wine is typically white or rosé, although there are red varieties made from Lambrusco or Shiraz grapes. What do they all have in common? Bubbles! The next time you’re sipping your favorite sparkling wine, consider how the bubbles — which result from carbon dioxide gas — ended up in your glass. A variety of methods are used to put the sparkle in sparkling wines, from labor-intensive rounds of fermentation right in the bottle, to straight-up injection (which is the shortcut of less expensive wines and the reason you can find a bottle for less than $10).
DRINKS
PennLive.com

With a rich tradition, Italian producer of organic wines offers the perfect match for the holidays

The Valle brothers – Umberto and Bernardo – bought the Poggio Trevvalle estate in 1998, bringing to Tuscany the years of grape-growing experience they built up in Puglia. Their goal was to make wines that would truly reflect the grape variety, the vineyards themselves and the winemaking traditions of the territory: honest, artisan wines that have clear links to the area they come from.
DRINKS
columbusmonthly.com

Seven Local Holiday Gifts for the Food and Wine Lover in Your Life

For many, the holidays are about eating, drinking and being merry—so why not extend that to the gifts you give this year? From coffee bacon to cooking classes, here are seven local gift ideas for the gourmand in your life. The Coffee Bacon Box from North Country Charcuterie. This...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Denver Gazette

Wine Guy: Italian value options for the holidays

Many of the holidays of December — Hannukah, Advent, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve (and maybe others) — have historical, cultural or religious meaning and associated rituals. They all have traditional foods and celebrations ... and accompanying wine. This year, for the wine, I am looking to Italy for some of its food friendly and good value wines.
DRINKS
Westerly Sun

At Westerly Library & Wilcox Park: Refine your wine tastes at the library

I’ve been really fascinated by sommeliers lately, and particularly the Master Sommeliers. If you’re unfamiliar, these are essentially wine professionals: people who are unbelievably knowledgeable about wine. Perhaps it’s because — at the time I write this — I’m about 37 months pregnant (slight exaggeration) and living vicariously. Or because, despite the fact that I’m unquestionably a full-grown adult, my palette is about as refined as that of a 7-year-old. Or maybe it’s simply because these people have superhuman senses and that is just fascinating! I know I can’t be alone in this, because there are plenty of books and documentaries about sommeliers, as well as ways that you can hone your own wine-tasting skills.
WESTERLY, RI
Robb Report

The 13 Best New Cookbooks of 2021

For all that’s going on in the world, there may not be a better time to be a home cook. We’re lucky there’s a wealth of resources at our fingertips, from blogs to YouTube channels to amazing purveyors willing to ship the best spices, sauces, fish, meat and more right to our homes. And there’s also been a dynamic new crop of cookbooks we’ve cooked from all year that have had us flexing our creativity and honing the classics in the kitchen. From a Top Chef fan favorite showing how to create delicious food that’s still good for you, to...
FOOD & DRINKS
Portsmouth Herald

New American food with Italian twist: 101 Grille opens at Seacoast United Sports Complex

EPPING —  Rebecca Moniz and her husband Timothy are the new owners of the restaurant space inside the Seacoast United Sports Complex.  The couple recently opened The 101 Grille and customer by customer, they're building another dining option for the area, in an unlikely setting.  The restaurant takes over the space in the indoor sports complex formerly...
RESTAURANTS
Boston Herald

Italian pandorato sure to shine on your holiday table

All of a sudden, beautifully wrapped boxes of panettone, that classic sweet Christmas bread from Italy are everywhere and they make great gifts. A lesser-known but equally delicious bread is pandoro, a signature of the elegant city of Verona; it is identified by its eight-pointed star shape. Like panettone, it is available worldwide but is very rarely made at home anymore because the process is a lengthy one, with three risings that take place over 38 hours!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy