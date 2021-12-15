READ BETWEEN THE WINES: Invite an Italian to your fire

I’ve been really fascinated by sommeliers lately, and particularly the Master Sommeliers. If you’re unfamiliar, these are essentially wine professionals: people who are unbelievably knowledgeable about wine. Perhaps it’s because — at the time I write this — I’m about 37 months pregnant (slight exaggeration) and living vicariously. Or because, despite the fact that I’m unquestionably a full-grown adult, my palette is about as refined as that of a 7-year-old. Or maybe it’s simply because these people have superhuman senses and that is just fascinating! I know I can’t be alone in this, because there are plenty of books and documentaries about sommeliers, as well as ways that you can hone your own wine-tasting skills.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 8 DAYS AGO