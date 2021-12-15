Atkinson Congregational Church Holds ‘Blue Christmas’ Service Tonight, Dec. 15

Veterans this year are able to enjoy a free Christmas party with a full meal and desserts thanks to efforts of veterans’ organizations, families and others. The Christmas Party aims to bring veterans and their guests together to meet other fellow veterans, make new friends, provide ongoing resources and acknowledge veterans’ service to the country. It takes place Thursday, Dec. 23, from noon-2 p.m., at AmVets Post 147 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. The planning committee extends an invitation to all veterans from Haverhill and surrounding communities.

