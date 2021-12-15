ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atkinson, NH

Atkinson Congregational Church Holds ‘Blue Christmas’ Service Tonight, Dec. 15

By WHAV Staff
WHAV
WHAV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not everyone sees the holidays as a time of celebration, joy, and togetherness. In fact, Atkinson Congregational Church says it can feel quite the...

whav.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHAV

‘Singing Trooper’ Clark to Perform at Haverhill’s Veterans Christmas Party Dec. 23

When Haverhill’s first Veterans Christmas Party takes place next week, veterans and their families will be treated to a musical performance by the “Singing Trooper.”. Retired Massachusetts State Police Trooper Daniel M. Clark, known as “The Singing Trooper,” performed in uniform while representing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Clark also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After four years of service, he received an honorable discharge as a sergeant in May 1984.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WHAV

Pentucket Regional High School Offers In-Person and Online Concerts

Pentucket Regional High School plans two in-person concerts featuring student talent, beginning tomorrow night. Café Jazz takes place Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m., in the Pentucket Regional High School cafeteria. It features the Jazz Combo, Big Band and Improvisation Class. Food offerings will be limited out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atkinson, NH
WHAV

Haverhill Children Shop for Families as Part of Third Annual Heroes and Helpers Program

Haverhill police officers and firefighters helped 100 children pick out gifts for the families during Saturday’s third annual Heroes and Helpers Program. A steady flow of children arrived at Haverhill’s Target department store—each escorted by either a police officer or a member of Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011. Children often consulted their personal assistant on what would make the best gifts for their respective family members. They walked through the store the store looking for different toys and items to give.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Podcast: West Newbury’s NEER – North Discusses Horse, Mule Rescue Mission Saturday

A local organization that rescues horses, donkeys and mules and looks to find them “forever homes” plans to share its mission and needs during an open house this Saturday. West Newbury’s New England Equine Rescue – North, known as NEER-North for short, has been on a mission since 2008 helping horses and horse owners, in crisis. Founder Mary Martin, who was a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, gave listeners an overview of events Saturday.
WEST NEWBURY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
WHAV

Donations of Christmas Stockings for Veterans Due by This Saturday

Donations of filled Christmas stockings for veterans are being collected through Saturday, Dec. 11. Stockings may be stuffed with thank you cards, hygiene products, gift cards, candy and other items not to exceed $20 in value and should not include tobacco or alcohol. Christmas stockings may be dropped off at...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Musleah Discusses Legacy of Coming From Calcutta Jewish Family with Baghdad Roots

Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El continues its virtual author series Sunday with Rahel Musleah, a New York–based award-winning journalist, author, singer, speaker and educator. Born in Calcutta, she is the seventh generation of a Calcutta Jewish family that traces its roots to 17th-century Baghdad. Musleah speaks on “Jewish Calcutta through Music and Memory: The Personal Story of a Baghdadi Jewish Family,” Sunday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m., online.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Santa Claus Helps Light Haverhill’s Christmas Tree in Washington Square

Haverhill’s Christmas tree in Washington Square is lit for the season. The tree was illuminated following a brief ceremony Friday night, highlighted by carolers and the arrival of Santa Claus by horse-drawn carriage on loan to him by Haverhill’s own Kimball Farm. Mayor James J. Fiorentini, state Rep. Andy X. Vargas and city councilors were among those in attendance.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

New Effort Invites Area Veterans to Free Christmas Party with Full Meal Dec. 23

Veterans this year are able to enjoy a free Christmas party with a full meal and desserts thanks to efforts of veterans’ organizations, families and others. The Christmas Party aims to bring veterans and their guests together to meet other fellow veterans, make new friends, provide ongoing resources and acknowledge veterans’ service to the country. It takes place Thursday, Dec. 23, from noon-2 p.m., at AmVets Post 147 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. The planning committee extends an invitation to all veterans from Haverhill and surrounding communities.
HAVERHILL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Church#Blue Christmas#Longest Night Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy