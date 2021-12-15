ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Colbert Expresses His Thoughts On The January 2021 Capital Insurrection

By Valerie Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, discusses the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection and those involved. The house select committee on Jan. 6 is conducting a focused investigation with the former White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, who is being questioned on the level of his participation...

HuffingtonPost

Trump Ally Peter Navarro Says The Jan. 6 Coup Conspiracy Part Out Loud

Former U.S. trade adviser and staunch Donald Trump supporter Peter Navarro revealed his knowledge this week of what appeared to be a significant plot to overthrow a legitimate presidential election. In an appearance on former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Thursday, Navarro praised Bannon as a “hero”...
Stephen Colbert
Donald Trump Jr
Donald Trump
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
TVOvermind

The Five Most Significant Moments Of Stephen Colbert’s Career

From Saturday Night Live reject to one of the most successful late-night hosts in history, Stephen Colbert has made his mark in the entertainment industry, becoming a formidable presence in American show business. Colbert currently hosts The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, inheriting the much-coveted hosting gig from legendary funnyman David Letterman. Colbert’s story isn’t an overnight success, however. The 57-year-old entertainer went through ups and downs in his career to get to where he is today. His current position at the top of the late-night leaderboard might be explained by his philosophy regarding success. In a commencement speech he delivered to graduating students of Northwestern University in 2020, Colbert shared the following piece of advice: “One of the things I was taught early on is that you are not the most important person in the scene. Everybody else is. And if they are the most important people in the scene, you will naturally pay attention to them and serve them. But the good news is you’re in the scene too. So hopefully to them you’re the most important person, and they will serve you. No one is leading, you’re all following the follower, serving the servant.” Here are the five most significant moments of Stephen Colbert’s career.
Congress
Capitol
Politics
U.S. Politics
White House
The Independent

‘He’s a traitor’: Democrat leads attack on Jim Jordan after he’s revealed as Meadows texter by Jan 6 panel

A Democratic congressman accused one of his Republican colleagues of committing treason on Wednesday as the fallout over the contents of text messages sent by members of Congress aligned with former President Donald Trump around January 6 continues.Rep Ruben Gallego of Arizona, one of the several states where Mr Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud were centred, issued the accusation during an interview Wednesday evening on MSNBC’s Last Word.“Look, Jim Jordan is a traitor,” he told presenter Lawrence O’Donnell.“He’s a traitor to the Constitution of the United States. He has been a traitor to the Constitution of the United...
The Atlantic

Fox Hosts Knew—And Lied Anyway

According to right-wing media figures, the January 6 sacking of the Capitol that disrupted the counting of the 2020 electoral votes was “a false-flag operation.” It was just “politicians” having their “jobs disrupted for two hours.” It was “mostly peaceful.” It was a “setup,” or perhaps it was the work of “antifa,” but those who were arrested and prosecuted are definitely “political prisoners.” Whatever happened, whether it was just a few misguided tourists or an inside job, Donald Trump is certainly not to blame and should not face punishment.
