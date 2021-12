“With the 60th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Brad Meester, tackle, Northern Iowa.”. When that announcement was made over 21 years ago, those in attendance at Madison Square Garden probably had no idea that it was the highest ever selection for a UNI football player. Meester may not have even known it at the time. Still, in April of 2000, Meester became the highest Panther ever drafted.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO