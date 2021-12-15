Colorado man arrested in connection to January Capitol riots

TELLURIDE, Colo. (KDVR) — Another Colorado man has been arrested in connection with the attack on the nation’s Capitol back in January.

Investigators said a body camera image is of 68-year-old Avery MacCracken of Telluride. MacCracken was arrested on Dec. 11 in Telluride and made his initial appearance in the District of Colorado on Wednesday.

He is facing multiple charges including engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and inflicting bodily injury.

Court documents say on Jan. 6, MacCracken assaulted an officer with the Metropolitan Police. He shoved and struck the officer in the face causing a cut under the officer’s eye. Investigators say he then shoved and grabbed a second Metropolitan PD Officer as well.

In the 11 months since the insurrection, more than 700 people have been arrested and over 220 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

