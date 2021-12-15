ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Strong again

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Barnes recorded 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists over 44 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

AllRaptors

COVID-19 Continues To Disrupt Raptors' Developmental Plans, Costing Scottie Barnes Valuable Reps

This was supposed to be a developmental season for the Toronto Raptors. Sure, winning is a key part of that process, but the primary goal of this season has been to get better every single day with as many good reps as possible. It’s why the Raptors have gone all-in on practice this year. They’ve moved away from the rest-first mindset they had in previous seasons with more veteran teams and instead focused on taking as many small steps forward as possible.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Scottie Barnes, Steph Curry, and audacious shooting

Prior to Stephen Curry being taken out for rest, he and Scottie Barnes were set to collide. Funny right? There’s no comparison between the two except for their audaciousness. Curry entered the league stamped as a shooter, of course, but he was able to wow and surprise opposing teams and fans because of his stupendous range and quick trigger. Barnes’ bar is significantly lower to clear because everyone cautioned patience with his jumper. Citing its inefficiency, a truncated energy transfer, and the changing of mechanics. At the behest of his coaching staff and the changing dynamic of the Raptors’ offense, Barnes has been launching roughly 4 attempts a game over the last 11 outings. The result? 43 percent and a handful of jumpers that belong in the shot diet of Curry, Buddy Hield, etc. Some of the league’s best snipers.
NBA
kingstonthisweek.com

RAPTORS BLOG: On the magic of Scottie Barnes and the idiocy of the Fred VanVleet aggregation

Short and sweet today because we’re not getting into COVID for a day. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Raptors vs. Santa Cruz Warriors was more exciting than it had any right to be, mostly because Fred VanVleet put on one of the most impressive passing clinics of his career, and also because Scottie Barnes played like some lab-created Chris Webber-Magic Johnson hybrid. This kid is simply ridiculous.
NBA
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Scottie Barnes
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis MRI reveal is bad news for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
NBA
#Raptors#Fg
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
CBS Sports

Urban Meyer firing: Incident with Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson led to Jaguars letting go of head coach

There was a common narrative in the wake of Urban Meyer's firing in Jacksonville that the final decision to move on from him was linked to public claims Wednesday by former kicker Josh Lambo that the coach kicked him in the preseason. However, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, owner Shad Khan already knew by the start of the week that he would be letting Meyer go just months into his tenure.
NFL
CBS Sports

Anthony Davis injury: Five big men the Lakers could pursue on the trade market to fill in for absent star

There's not exactly a good time to lose your All-NBA big man, but the Los Angeles Lakers really couldn't have asked for worse timing on Anthony Davis' latest injury. The NBA's recent COVID-19 outbreak has desperate teams nabbing every worthwhile free agent, so it's not as though the Lakers can easily look to the free-agent pool to find a replacement center while Davis recovers for the next month or so. Their own internal options aren't particularly appealing either. DeAndre Jordan lost his spot in the rotation for good reason before desperation got him minutes back. Dwight Howard is currently out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Two-way rookie Jay Huff has played just 13 minutes this season.
NBA

