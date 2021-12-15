Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Strong again

Prior to Stephen Curry being taken out for rest, he and Scottie Barnes were set to collide. Funny right? There’s no comparison between the two except for their audaciousness. Curry entered the league stamped as a shooter, of course, but he was able to wow and surprise opposing teams and fans because of his stupendous range and quick trigger. Barnes’ bar is significantly lower to clear because everyone cautioned patience with his jumper. Citing its inefficiency, a truncated energy transfer, and the changing of mechanics. At the behest of his coaching staff and the changing dynamic of the Raptors’ offense, Barnes has been launching roughly 4 attempts a game over the last 11 outings. The result? 43 percent and a handful of jumpers that belong in the shot diet of Curry, Buddy Hield, etc. Some of the league’s best snipers.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO