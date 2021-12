“Normalcy” is a popular word these days, probably a lot more so than it would have been, say, two or three holiday seasons ago when everything pretty much, well, normal. I’m basically pointing out the obvious to note that almost everything we do these days is impacted by that phenomenon that none of us really want to think about, but which we can’t avoid because it affects us at every turn, a microscopic virus.

LEBANON, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO