System Shock Remake Hoping For 2022 Release

It’s official, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will officially hit the PC platform on December 16, 2021. Check out the official trailer embedded above. Final Fantasy fans have been eating well this week with the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. The reaction has been unprecedented, and over 25 million players have made the jump into the best-selling MMO on the market. However, there are two other Final Fantasy titles somewhere on the horizon that players are hungry to see. Will tonight’s Game Awards 2021 give any clues as to what the future holds? Will the second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake appear? Will part one be coming to other consoles or the PC? And after 15 months of mostly silence, will we finally get another look at the next mainline title in the long-running series Final Fantasy XVI?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO