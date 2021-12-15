ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
System Shock Remake Hoping For 2022 Release

By Zach Barbieri
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSystem Shock has had a remake in development for several years now. Nightdive, the developers behind this remake, has now stated that the wait is hopefully almost over for the game, reiterating that it is indeed still happening and that they are now aiming for a 2022 release date for...

