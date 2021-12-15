ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Freeport’s Cadence Diduch shows her wrestling talent against the guys

By Scott Leber
 6 days ago

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –One of the big stories already in this high school wrestling season has been the strong start of Freeport’s Cadence Diduch. She’s off to a blazing start competing against the guys for the Pretzels.

She’s only a sophomore, but Diduch is sure making a name for herself in two sports. This past spring as a freshman she started on Freeport’s girls’ soccer team helping the Pretzels win NIC-10 and Regional Championships.

Now she’s winning big on the mats. Going into Tuesday evening she had lost only one match while competing against guys, and that was when she moved up from her normal weight of 120 pounds to compete at 126.  Her biggest moment came a little over a week ago when she won the 120 pound division at the Giardini Invitational at Rockford East, an event that had wrestlers from 19 schools competing.

“To me it was pretty special, because I got to represent Freeport for the first time,” said Didich, “And I had all my teammates around me supporting me, so it was more like a team win.”

She followed that up by winning two more matches last Thursday in a pair of dual matches at East against East and against Auburn. She won both matches by pins, each with her father former Forreston and Guilford football coach Denny Diduch watching from the stands.

Diduch has shown time and again that she’s one of the top female wrestlers in the nation. In July she won the 16U U.S. Nationals in women’s freestyle in Fargo, North Dakota.

She credits several people with helping to mold her into the wrestler she has become.

“I’ve had a lot of coaches to be honest, and they’ve all taught me different parts of wrestling that has helped me in different ways.”

Diduch’s current coach at Freeport is Anthony Dedmond.

“Cadence is the real deal,” said Dedmond. “She is a blessing to our program, not just for wrestling, but for who she is as a person. We love having her. She’s fit right in.”

What are Diduch’s goals for the remainder of the season?

“As a team I want us to be conference champs, and I ‘d like to try to go to state.”

“I’ve got my money on her any day of the week, I’m telling you,” said Dedmond.

Diduch and Freeport have a big event coming up this weekend, the Dvorak Invitational at Harlem.


