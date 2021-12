Sony has revealed a prototype virtual reality headset as part of its “Technology Day,” and the hardware is mighty impressive. As outlined in a new video, which you can see below, the prototype comes from Sony’s R&D group supports a total of 8K resolution (one 4K image for each eye) with a low-latency, OLED display. The tiny screens used to output this image are impressive, with each looking to be little more than an inch across. As a result, the pixel density is truly next-level, more than doubling the common smartphone displays of today.

