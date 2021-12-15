ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Rwanda confirms six infections with Omicron variant

Cover picture for the articleKIGALI (Reuters) – Rwanda confirmed six cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the health ministry said,...

Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

As few as one in 10 Covid infections checked for omicron, as ‘community transmission’ confirmed

As few as one in 10 confirmed Covid cases are analysed for the omicron variant, health chiefs have admitted, as “community transmission” of the strain was confirmed.Only half of UK testing facilities are able to carry out genetic sequencing of positive PCR tests, which is needed to identify the variant feared to be more transmissible and, to some extent, vaccine-evasive.It means only 10-20 per cent of positive results are sequenced, although a further 10 per cent are assessed for the absence of the S gene, cases which are likely to be omicron.The health secretary Sajid Javid acknowledged the gap...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

German health ministry sees less covid-19 vaccines available in Q1

BERLIN (Reuters) – German expects significantly fewer COVID-19 vaccination doses to be delivered in the first three months of 2022 than the amount it currently receives, a spokesperson for the health ministry said on Wednesday. A reason for the gap is bringing forward some vaccine deliveries to December, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

German govt considers classifying Britain as virus variant area

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government is looking into whether Britain should be classified as a virus variant area, said a Health Ministry spokesperson on Friday. The government is expected to make a decision later on Friday, said the spokesperson. Under German COVID rules, travellers returning from virus variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Omicron coronavirus variant spreading fast in Italy – health body

ROME (Reuters) – The highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading quickly in Italy, with new cases identified in the country’s north and south, the national health institute (ISS) said on Saturday. The ISS reported that its network of regional laboratories had so far identified 84...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Brazil registers 124 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 124 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 3,720 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete as six of the nation’s 27 federative units failed to provide fully updated numbers following a Friday hacking incident.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

China reports 125 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 17

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 125 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 17, up from 76 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 89 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 56 a day earlier. Most...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Italy extends COVID-19 state of emergency to end of March

ROME (Reuters) – Italy on Tuesday extended a COVID-19 state of emergency to March 31, government officials said, amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The state of emergency, which was introduced in January last year, gives greater powers to the central government, making...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

U.S. administers 493.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 493,632,529 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 605,954,475 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 491,892,649 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Unvaccinated Texas man first in US to die of Omicron variant

An unvaccinated man from Texas passed away after contracting Omicron, becoming the first person to die from the Covid-19 variant in the US.The Harris County health department in Texas said that the man, believed to be in his 50s, was not vaccinated and had an underlying health condition.Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo announced on Monday: “My phone was ringing, I’m sure you guys noticed, and it was our public health director telling me we just had our first Omicron-related death.”The unidentified man lived in Precinct 2 of Harris County, the officials said.Ms Hidalgo said: “I know, for folks in Harris...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

How the Philippines' President Dutuerte weaponized a Filipino custom during COVID-19

Bayanihan, the Indigenous Filipino custom of group work, has been weaponized by President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines to advance his own power. Historically, bayanihan refers to the Filipino tradition of a community coming together to help families physically lift their wooden houses from one location to another. Now the term refers more to volunteering. But amid a global pandemic, when gathering is the main source of infection, historian Greg Bankoff argues that bayanihan no longer works to help Filipinos overcome challenges. Instead, the traditional practices of bayanihan put people at risk of infection. So it was surprising when Duterte...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Australia's New South Wales tops 3,000 daily COVID cases

New COVID-19 cases in Australia s most populous state surged past 3,000 on Tuesday for the first time, adding pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to speed the rollout of booster shots.New South Wales state reported a record 3,057 new coronavirus cases and two deaths over the past 24 hours. There were 284 people in hospitals, up from 261 a day earlier, and 39 in intensive care units, up from 33.Morrison has called an "informal” meeting on Wednesday of the national cabinet, a forum of state premiers and territory chief ministers, as new infections rise in New South Wales...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What are the latest Covid travel rules?

Despite the health secretary, Sajid Javid, saying that travel restrictions could end “very soon”, the government says testing rules for arrivals to the UK will remain in place until January at the earliest.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, tweeted: “All current testing measures remain in place and will be reviewed in the first week of January.”The restrictions are tougher than applied in the summer, requiring self-isolation until the test brings a negative result. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?The PCR test for arrivals was introduced on 30 November. On 7 December, the day before Mr Javid...
TRAVEL

