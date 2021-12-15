NCEL 12-14-21

SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Federal officials said Sunday evening that they are searching for an inmate missing from Seagoville Prison since yesterday. On Dec. 18 at about 8 p.m., it was discovered that Josue Coy, 35, was missing from the satellite adjacent to the Federal Correction Institution (FCI) Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. Coy is described as a Latino man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’4″ and weighs about 135 lbs. Federal officials are searching for Josue Coy, who is missing from FCI Seagoville. (Credit: Federal Bureau of Prisons) Coy had been imprisoned in the minimum security facility, which houses about 96 male offenders, after being sentenced to 64 months for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. An internal investigation was initiated, and US Marshals are now asking anyone with information to contact them at 214-767-6486.

SEAGOVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO