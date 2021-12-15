ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NCEL 12-14-21

WITN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Eastern Carolina shipping business owner says Wednesday is the deadline to get packages shipped in order to make sure...

www.witn.com

WITN

Mega Millions 12-14-2021

An Eastern Carolina shipping business owner says Wednesday is the deadline to get packages shipped in order to make sure they arrive in time for Christmas. State Highway Patrol Trooper shot during pursuit in Yancey County. Updated: 5 hours ago. NC Highway Patrol says a member of the State Highway...
HOBBIES
News On 6

US Marshals Release Weekly Most Wanted Suspect

U.S. Marshals need your help finding this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect. They say Nicole Purkey is wanted for having meth with intent to sell it. She was released on bond and failed to appear in court. Marshals said she also uses the last name "Yoder" or "Herron" and was...
TULSA, OK
WITN

Greenville police asking for help finding person of interest in robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police detectives are asking for help finding a person of interest in a reported assault and robbery that took place at a gas station. The Greenville Police Department says the robbery occurred on Dec. 5th at the Citgo on 500 S. Memorial Dr. They say they want to speak with the man.
GREENVILLE, NC
WSAV News 3

Police: 5 dead after Georgia woman crashes school bus in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WSAV) – A Georgia woman crashed a school bus on a Pennsylvania interstate Tuesday, ultimately causing five fatalities, according to police. Authorities said the bus was being driven to Canada for delivery. There were no passengers on board. NBC Philadelphia reports the 69-year-old driver, who has not been identified, caused two multi-vehicle crashes on […]
GEORGIA STATE
WITN

Police accused two men in shooting of Elizabeth City businesses

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing charges surrounding the shooting of several businesses in one Eastern Carolina city back in September. Elizabeth City Police said that Amos Parker and Tavori Lindsey, both 35, are facing four counts of injury to real property, going armed to terror of public, possession of a firearm by felon, and discharging firearm in city limits.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

U.S. Marshals offering $2,500 reward for information on Havelock shooting suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Havelock Police Department. 20-year-old Arthur Jackson Jr. is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The charge stems from an Oct. 9th Havelock bar shooting where 35-year-old Robert Reels was killed and 26-year-old Isaiah Oden was wounded.
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Police charge shooting victim for knocking over pregnant woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man who was shot ten days ago has been charged with breaking into an apartment and knocking over a pregnant woman. Officers say after consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, the shooting of Mitchell Cobb has been ruled justified and no charges will be filed against the person who shot him.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police investigating suspicious death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police say they’re investigating a suspicious death. Police say around 4:30 pm Thursday they responded to a report of a deceased person in the 500 block of Golden Villas Drive. Police are currently investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Rocky Mount...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Up to 2500 families affected by Rocky Mount fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce confirms a fire at the QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount. “We don’t know all the details, but do know that up to 2500 families will be affected by this tragedy,” they wrote in a Facebook post Saturday morning. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the employees of QVC and our brave first responders.”
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Woman charged in Greenville accident that killed motorcyclist

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been charged in a fatal motorcycle accident from earlier this month. Greenville Police said that Asma Reeder was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, unsafe movement resulting in serious bodily injury to a motorcyclist, and fail to yield. Investigators said on December...
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS DFW

US Marshals Searching For Inmate Missing From Seagoville Prison

SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Federal officials said Sunday evening that they are searching for an inmate missing from Seagoville Prison since yesterday. On Dec. 18 at about 8 p.m., it was discovered that Josue Coy, 35, was missing from the satellite adjacent to the Federal Correction Institution (FCI) Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. Coy is described as a Latino man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’4″ and weighs about 135 lbs. Federal officials are searching for Josue Coy, who is missing from FCI Seagoville. (Credit: Federal Bureau of Prisons) Coy had been imprisoned in the minimum security facility, which houses about 96 male offenders, after being sentenced to 64 months for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. An internal investigation was initiated, and US Marshals are now asking anyone with information to contact them at 214-767-6486.
SEAGOVILLE, TX
WITN

Greenville man charged with attempted murder for weekend shooting

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man was arrested by Greene County deputies Monday for a Sunday shooting. Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith says 37-year-old Philip Johnson is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied property. Smith says the...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
CBS LA

2 Dead After Pursuit Suspect Crashes Into Home

HIGHLAND (CBSLA) – A high-speed pursuit of a kidnapping suspect Friday in San Bernardino County ended when the vehicle crashed into a residence, killing two of the three occupants inside the fleeing vehicle. Dec. 17, 2021 According to authorities, deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Highland Station observed a gray Toyota Tundra at around 4:14 p.m. The truck matched the description of vehicle stolen during a kidnapping. The driver of the gray Tundra, later identified as 30-year-old Anthony Lara of Redlands, was known to be armed and dangerous. Police said that Lara immediately began to speed north on Weaver Street, when officers...
HIGHLAND, CA
WITN

Man arrested for drug trafficking in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police arrested a man who was found with a significant amount of drugs on Tuesday. Officers saw a parked vehicle with several people inside at the Walmart parking lot on 2908 US Hwy 70 West. After talking to the driver, who police say is Carl...
GOLDSBORO, NC

