Mclean County, IL

Nominations open for McLean County Green Awards

By Bradley Zimmerman
 6 days ago

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Ecology Action Center in Normal is now accepting nominations for the 2021 McLean County Green Awards.

The EAC is giving out two awards: the McLean County Recycling and Waste Reduction Award and the Anne McGowan Making a World of Difference Award.

The McLean County Recycling and Waste Reduction Award identifies businesses, schools or organizations with outstanding recycling programs or waste reduction efforts or individuals who have played a role in a successful program or effort.

The Anne McGowan Making a World of Difference Award recognizes outstanding projects, activities, or individuals in McLean County who promote environmental awareness or natural resource conservation.

Nominations are being accepted through 5 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 and can be submitted online or by visiting the Ecology Action Center at 202 West College Avenue in Normal. The award winners will be named at an online event on Feb. 9, 2022.

