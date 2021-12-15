ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver woman feels strain of oxygen supply shortage

By CB Cotton
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago


DENVER — Frontline workers are drained and the resources they've been using to fight COVID-19, like oxygen, don't look much better. But it's not only Coloradans with coronavirus, feeling the effects.

"There is no way that little oxygen is going to last me that long,” said Moreen Ryan, pointing to her aluminum oxygen cylinders in the corner of her apartment.

Ryan has been living with emphysema since 2005. Her condition has progressed to the point where she relies on six liters of oxygen per minute. Her oxygen tanks have provided her with the necessary airflow while allowing her to remain active.

"I'm not a homebound person. I need to get out that door and do things," she said.

During her last oxygen tank delivery in early November, she was told she'd have to wait 12 weeks for another shipment.

"She said it's a shortage," Ryan said.

This fall, oxygen shortages burdened hospitals in the South that were at or near capacity with COVID-19 patients.

In Colorado, state public health leaders prepared contingency plans in November should the state's COVID-19 situation worsen and health care resources need to be rationed.

One of the state's plans reads, "Subsequent COVID-19 surges have highlighted limited capacity in emergency departments, general hospital beds, different types of dialysis, medications, oxygen delivery systems other than ventilators, etc."

Denver7 contacted several hospital systems that reported optimal oxygen supply for patients in their care. However, one at-home supplier based north of Denver, who asked for anonymity, said oxygen tanks are indeed in short supply across the state.

Ryan's at-home oxygen is provided by a locally-owned supplier, and she fears her current supply won't last until the next shipment scheduled for late January.

For now, she plans to spend more time at home where she relies on her oxygen concentrator, and ration the tanks she has left.

"I don't want to sit in my apartment and die," Ryan said.

Denver7 has reached out to the company that supplies Ryan's oxygen tanks. This story will be updated when additional information is received.

Comments / 2

IndyColo
5d ago

I am new to using oxygen. The shortage is real. I have only 2 (4 hrs. each tank, I am supposed to have 5) portable tanks that are now empty. I had to use them to travel to doctors and for test. I have to stay home to shop, pay bills, etc. I missed my families Thanksgiving as I didn't have enough oxygen to travel.Thankfully I am getting 2 replacements on Friday. These portables will be for emergency use only. I am doing my part and other users need to do the same until shortage is over.



 

