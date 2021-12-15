ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville, FL

Journeymen Wrestling bringing top collegiate teams to Panhandle for tournament

By Courtney Mims
WMBB
WMBB
 6 days ago

(WMBB) – Journeymen Wrestling is bringing some of the top collegiate wrestling teams in the nation to Niceville in December.

There will be 12 total teams participating in the duals and a majority of them are nationally ranked.

No. 1 Iowa, No. 2 Penn State, No. 11 Cornell, No. 6 Arizona State University, Missouri, No. 22 Northern Iowa, Central Michigan, Hofstra, No. 17 Lehigh University, No. 5 NC State, Binghamton University, No. 8 Virginia Tech will all be participating in the two day event.

The teams will be split up into two pools, a red one and a blue one, which means two champions will be crowned at the end of it.

“It’s pooled so that there’s basically two separate tournaments going on at the same time. But a lot of matches that would have never happened during the season, non conference matches, that we’ve put together that the wrestling world wants to see and we’re going to be able to facilitate that,” Journeymen Wrestling owner and event organizer Frank Popolizio said.

Popolizio said they have always wanted to bring a tournament like this to the Panhandle. Not just because of the great location, but because wrestling is on the rise in the area too.

“Kind of like if you build it they will come that’s part of the premise is to showcase college wrestling in an area that is aspiring to be great or good, if people see it maybe they will want to be it that kind of mentality,” Popolizio said.

The Collegiate Wrestling Duals will take place at Northwest Florida State on Dec. 20-21.

You can learn more about the event and how to get tickets for it at the Journeymen Wrestling website.

