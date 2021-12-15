Hearing held for former detective who shot Breonna Taylor
By CNN Staff
6 days ago
(CNN) - The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fired the fatal shot into Breonna Taylor’s apartment during the March 2020 attempted raid that left her dead is fighting to get his job back. The Louisville Metro Police Department relieved Myles Cosgrove from duty because he fired into...
Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
Charges have been dropped against former Ladue, Missouri, police officer Julia Crews, who shot Ashley Fountain Hall in the back and claimed she mistook her gun for her taser. Hall requested the charges be dropped after the two participated in what's known as a "restorative justice mediation."
HANCOCK PARK, Calif. (WKRC/KCAL/KCBS/CNN Newsource) - An alarming video is circulating on social media of three people being beaten and robbed at gunpoint. The assailants were wearing police jackets, impersonating officers. Video of the attack was captured by a security camera around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 26. The LAPD says...
CHICAGO -- A frustrated federal judge handed a decade-long prison sentence Monday to a man who in 2018 stuck a gun in the face of a woman who turned out to be an off-duty Chicago police detective before he and four others stole her car. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly...
EXCLUSIVE: A previously undisclosed juvenile felony petition from Minneapolis alleges that Daunte Wright, who died in a police-involved shooting in April, was involved in yet another crime in 2017. Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter is on trial for Wright's death, facing first- and second-degree manslaughter charges. Wright’s father,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The family of Justin Johnson, the man allegedly murdered by the same men who shot Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, is speaking out to let people know he was a good and hard-working man who should not have died this way.
Johnson, who was 38, was a son.
“He was just a young man trying to make it in this wicked, wicked world,” said Justina Lawrence, his mother.
He was a brother.
“He was one of the goofiest people you would ever meet,” said Dionna Agbelese, his sister. “He was always trying to put smiles on people’s faces.”
He was also a...
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore City police officer Keona Holley continues fighting for her life at Shock Trauma after being shot in the line of duty Thursday morning. The two-year veteran of the force was ambushed while on duty, sitting in her patrol car in Curtis Bay. "I hope...
A 44-year-old state prison inmate serving 50 years to life for fatally shooting a 19-year-old in Fullerton died today following an apparent conflict with his cell mate, who also died, state officials said.
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Millvale Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at an apartment building on Millvale Court near South Cumminsville around 7 a.m. One man, 45-year-old Geno Cunningham, was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to UC Medical Center where he later died.
A woman shot and killed her boyfriend inside a Philadelphia home in what police say may have been an incident of self-defense. Police and medics responded to a home on the 300 block of West Ruscomb Street shortly after 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting inside the home. When they arrived they found a 36-year-old man whose body was halfway in the second floor bathroom while the other half was in the hallway. Police said he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
Former police detective Myles Cosgrove, one of the police officers who fired shots killing Breonna Taylor while executing a no-knock search warrant on March 13, 2020, is still without a job. A police merit board upheld the firing of the former Louisville police officer in a 5-2 vote on Dec. 15.
“I was very distraught, I’m so sorry.” These were the words of former Minnesota police officer, Kim Potter, who sobbed as she testified Friday about the moment she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright after “accidentally” reaching for her handgun instead of her Taser. “We were...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 27-year-old man who went on a violent spree in 2019 that included the shooting of Baltimore Police Sgt. Isaac Carrington has been sentenced to 40 years in jail. Karon Foster was part of a group involved in 13 armed carjackings and robberies around Baltimore City...
Former Louisville police officer Myles Cosgrove does not understand why he's not getting his job back after he fired 16 shots inside the home of Breonna Taylor, including the one that killed the 26-year-old EMT. On Wednesday, the Louisville Metro Police Merit Board voted 5-2 in favor of upholding Cosgrove's...
In a 5-2 vote, the Police Merit Board voted on Wednesday (Dec. 15) not to allow one of the terminated officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor back in the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Former detective Myles Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into the Black...
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department Press Release. Early this morning, the Sedalia Police Department were called to 1815 South Kentucky Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim. Sedalia Police, Sedalia Fire, and the Pettis County Ambulance District responded to the residence. Officers found Tylar Simon, 32, of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Life saving measures were attempted, but Mr. Simon succumbed to his injuries. Pettis County Coroner Skip Smith responded to the scene and pronounced Mr. Simon deceased. No arrests have been made at this time. There is currently an ongoing investigation as detectives continue to follow up on leads. Anyone that has information about the incident should please contact the Sedalia Police Department Commander David Woolery at 660-827-7823 extension 1204.
The Louisville detective who fired the fatal shot that killed Breonna Taylor is appealing his termination from the police department. Myles Cosgrove was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in January for use of deadly force after he fired 16 rounds into Taylor's home March 13, 2020. Cosgrove also failed to turn on his body camera during the botched raid, according to a copy of his termination paperwork obtained by CNN.
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Two people have been arrested in a shooting that injured an innocent bystander in Santa Ana.
(credit: CBS)
Veronica Flores, 29, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Anthony Valencia, 26, faces the same charge, along with attempted murder, after being arrested Friday in connection with the Dec. 8 shooting on Willits Street.
According to police, Valencia shot at a red SUV from an apartment complex along Willits Street at about 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. Security video released by Santa Ana police show a gunman aiming over the top of a block wall at a red SUV driving northbound on the street, then rushing to get into a parked car with a companion. Investigators say the shooting was gang-related.
The gunfire instead hit a vehicle going southbound, and a woman in her 30s who was driving with her two daughters was hit in the right shoulder. The two girls were not hurt, but their mother was hospitalized for six days. She has since been released.
According to Orange County jail records, Valencia remains in custody, but Flores has been released. No further information was available.
