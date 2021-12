Jack Thornton is back -- and no one is more excited than Daniel Lissing. The Australian actor will appear on GAC Family’s When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas on Dec. 18, reprising his role as the beloved town Mountie he played for five seasons on Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. Fans will recall that Thornton was killed in battle during WCTH’s season 5 finale in 2018 after the actor announced his departure from the long-running series. Back in 2020, Lissing told ET that he’d “of course” consider revisiting the role if the opportunity ever came up, and now, he’s spilling all the details of his experience of returning to the role that made him famous.

