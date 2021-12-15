ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and Washington cruise past Yankton 75-36

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tavtj_0dN8Tb7U00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington girls welcomed Yankton to town Tuesday night. You’ve heard this off season how Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda has worked on her outside shot and you could certainly see it already paying off. She would knocks in a triple, Washington up 20-6. Moments later, Mwenentanda would push the pace for her teammate Alexus Motley who connected on a three pushing the Washington lead all the way to 17. In the second quarter off an in bounce pass, Yankton’s Clair Tereshinki would hit a corner triple pulling the Gazelle back within just ten. But the Washington offense just kept on coming with Hannah Harpe making an easy lay in as the Warriors rolled at home 75-36 over Yankton.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Abmas and company top Coyotes in Summit League opener

Max Abmas scored 32 points, but it was Oral Roberts’ supporting cast led by transfer guards Issac McBride and Trey Phipps that made the difference in an 82-73 win against South Dakota Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in the Summit League opener for both teams.
VERMILLION, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Cruise#Nexstar Media Inc#Keloland Com
KELOLAND

Saturday night scoreboard – December 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View local scores from around the state. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Montana State 31 South Dakota State 17 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Augustana 68 Winona State 62 Sioux Falls 51 Concordia St. Paul 71 MEN’S BASKETBALL Sioux Falls 80 Concordia St. Paul 69 BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Aberdeen Central 64, Sturgis Brown 30 Burke 52, […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

Powerhouse Plays – December 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the December 17th edition of Powerhouse Plays featuring the top plays and playmakers of the night. This week’s Powerhouse Plays features plays from the following matchups: Boys Basketball Class AA: #2 O’Gorman vs. Jefferson Class AA: #3 Washington vs. Harrisburg Class AA: #5 Lincoln vs. Yankton Class A: […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Roosevelt boys remain undefeated with 57-42 win over Brandon Valley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In high school boys hoops Brandon Valley hosted Roosevelt Saturday afternoon. In the 4th quarter, Hayden Brown’s three wouldn’t fall but the big fella Justin Shaw was there for the board and the put back. The Rough Riders had a 18 point lead. But here the Lynx would rally. Lukas […]
BRANDON, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

458
Followers
644
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy