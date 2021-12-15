Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and Washington cruise past Yankton 75-36

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington girls welcomed Yankton to town Tuesday night. You’ve heard this off season how Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda has worked on her outside shot and you could certainly see it already paying off. She would knocks in a triple, Washington up 20-6. Moments later, Mwenentanda would push the pace for her teammate Alexus Motley who connected on a three pushing the Washington lead all the way to 17. In the second quarter off an in bounce pass, Yankton’s Clair Tereshinki would hit a corner triple pulling the Gazelle back within just ten. But the Washington offense just kept on coming with Hannah Harpe making an easy lay in as the Warriors rolled at home 75-36 over Yankton.

