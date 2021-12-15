Rwanda confirms six infections with Omicron variant

An unvaccinated man from Texas passed away after contracting Omicron, becoming the first person to die from the Covid-19 variant in the US.The Harris County health department in Texas said that the man, believed to be in his 50s, was not vaccinated and had an underlying health condition.Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo announced on Monday: “My phone was ringing, I’m sure you guys noticed, and it was our public health director telling me we just had our first Omicron-related death.”The unidentified man lived in Precinct 2 of Harris County, the officials said.Ms Hidalgo said: “I know, for folks in Harris...

