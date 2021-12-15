ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Rwanda confirms six infections with Omicron variant

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIGALI (Reuters) – Rwanda confirmed six cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the health ministry said,...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

South Korea to reinstate distancing curbs amid spike in COVID-19 cases

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea said on Thursday it will reinstate social distancing rules a month-and-a-half after lifting them under a ‘living with COVID-19’ policy, as spiralling numbers of both new infections and serious cases threaten to overwhelm its medical system. Curbs will return from Saturday to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Ethiopia conflict marked by violations on all sides, mass arrests – U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) – All sides in the deepening conflict in Ethiopia’s northern region are committing “severe human rights violations”, the United Nations said on Friday, calling for them to pull back from war. An estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people are detained, including 9 UN staff, under...
AFRICA
wkzo.com

France reduces delay to get third COVID-19 booster shot to four months

PARIS (Reuters) – France will reduce the delay between the second and third COVID-19 vaccination injection from five to four months from January, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday. He also said that major public parties and fireworks will be banned on New Year’s eve and recommended...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Omicron#Infectious Diseases#East African#Covid#Kigali#Reuters
wkzo.com

Mexico reports 2,650 new COVID-19 cases, 211 more deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry reported 2,650 new cases of coronavirus infection and 211 additional fatalities on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,930,015 and the death toll from the pandemic to 297,567. Officials have said the ministry’s figures likely represent a significant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Rwanda detects six Omicron cases, escalates COVID curbs

Rwanda has detected its first six cases of the fast-spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant, prompting the government to escalate pandemic measures, including shutting down nightclubs and extending quarantines for international travellers. Visitors will now be required to quarantine for three days instead of the current 24 hours, the government announced, after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

China must share more data on virus origins – WHO chief

GENEVA (Reuters) – China must be more forthcoming with data and information related to the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there had been “many failures” during the COVID-19 pandemic due to a lack...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wkzo.com

Businesses fret as South Korea reimposes COVID-19 curfews

SEOUL (Reuters) – As clocks struck 9 p.m. this week, customers packed up and left restaurants and other eateries across South Korea as a reimposed curfew designed to help stem a surge in coronavirus infections sparks fears of economic disaster for some businesses. Last week authorities announced a series...
SMALL BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Thailand reinstates mandatory COVID-19 quarantine, scraps waiver programme

(Reuters) – Thailand will reinstate its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for foreign visitors and scrap a quarantine waiver from Tuesday, a government spokeswoman said, due to concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Ed Davies)
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Unvaccinated Texas man first in US to die of Omicron variant

An unvaccinated man from Texas passed away after contracting Omicron, becoming the first person to die from the Covid-19 variant in the US.The Harris County health department in Texas said that the man, believed to be in his 50s, was not vaccinated and had an underlying health condition.Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo announced on Monday: “My phone was ringing, I’m sure you guys noticed, and it was our public health director telling me we just had our first Omicron-related death.”The unidentified man lived in Precinct 2 of Harris County, the officials said.Ms Hidalgo said: “I know, for folks in Harris...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

How the Philippines' President Dutuerte weaponized a Filipino custom during COVID-19

Bayanihan, the Indigenous Filipino custom of group work, has been weaponized by President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines to advance his own power. Historically, bayanihan refers to the Filipino tradition of a community coming together to help families physically lift their wooden houses from one location to another. Now the term refers more to volunteering. But amid a global pandemic, when gathering is the main source of infection, historian Greg Bankoff argues that bayanihan no longer works to help Filipinos overcome challenges. Instead, the traditional practices of bayanihan put people at risk of infection. So it was surprising when Duterte...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Australia's New South Wales tops 3,000 daily COVID cases

New COVID-19 cases in Australia s most populous state surged past 3,000 on Tuesday for the first time, adding pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to speed the rollout of booster shots.New South Wales state reported a record 3,057 new coronavirus cases and two deaths over the past 24 hours. There were 284 people in hospitals, up from 261 a day earlier, and 39 in intensive care units, up from 33.Morrison has called an "informal” meeting on Wednesday of the national cabinet, a forum of state premiers and territory chief ministers, as new infections rise in New South Wales...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What are the latest Covid travel rules?

Despite the health secretary, Sajid Javid, saying that travel restrictions could end “very soon”, the government says testing rules for arrivals to the UK will remain in place until January at the earliest.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, tweeted: “All current testing measures remain in place and will be reviewed in the first week of January.”The restrictions are tougher than applied in the summer, requiring self-isolation until the test brings a negative result. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?The PCR test for arrivals was introduced on 30 November. On 7 December, the day before Mr Javid...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy