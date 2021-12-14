ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID: Marin Schools Giving Students At-Home Test Kits To Prevent Surge After Holiday Break

Cover picture for the articleSAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — When students in Marin County leave school for the holiday break they will be carrying a COVID-19 test kit with them. It’s part of a massive universal testing experiment that officials hope will eliminate a holiday surge of the virus. “Yeah, it is...

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Schools plans to continue in-person learning, suspends some activities

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public Schools says it will only close schools district-wide if required to do so by local or state governments in the face of the rising summer of COVID cases. The school district plans to continue in-person learning 5 days per week. It is, however, making some changes to after-school activities.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Giving Out Free At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Tests As Officials Urge Testing Before Holiday Gatherings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With schools closing and COVID-19 cases spiking locally and nationally, officials are now encouraging people to take rapid tests before attending holiday gatherings. The advice is for everyone, even people who are fully vaccinated and received their booster shot. This comes as breakthrough cases are growing. People who are vaccinated and boosted are testing positive. They usually have mild symptoms or none so that’s why there’s a big push for people to do rapid tests before holiday gatherings. “The omicron and everything else and a lot of people that I know they’re testing positive for COVID, so I am...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTVC

Demand for COVID tests, at-home kits increases ahead of holidays

WASHINGTON (TND) — As the omicron variant continues to spread rapidly across the U.S., the number of COVID infections is only expected to climb through the new year. Right now, communities are focusing on boosting COVID-19 testing resources. It seems this holiday season, the hottest item isn't a toy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Health Experts Look At How Omicron Could Impact Bay Area’s Collective Immunity

PLEASANT HILL (KPIX 5) – Scientists know it’s more transmissible, but it appears to be less dangerous than delta. It may sound like a bit of a paradox, but health experts say omicron might be just the right variant to boost collective immunity. “Reading and listening to coverage about how much more contagious Omicron is than Delta,” said Katie Jagoe, arriving for a COVID-19 test in Pleasant Hill. “With the holidays, we’re planning on getting together with family.” The latest variant is driving a run on tests and canceling more than a few holiday parties. “Yes, we have, several,” said Chuck McCune of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools Suspend Extracurriculars To Suppress COVID-19 Surge

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools on Monday announced it will suspend all non-athletic extracurricular activities temporarily in an effort to combat a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. The school system said it is committed to remaining open, and will only return to virtual instruction if required by local or state government. “The decisions we make as a school system, while navigating the complexities of this ongoing pandemic, are guided by our commitment to ensure the health and wellness of our students and staff,” the school system said in an announcement. “We also know that for most of our students, their academic and social-emotional needs are best met when they are in person.” The suspension, which includes clubs, programs and in-person tutoring, will start Wednesday and go until Jan. 7. Athletic activities will continue as scheduled, but players must provide proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing. All winter break games are canceled, and beginning Monday, teams that have three or more cases will pause activities for 14 days. The school system said it will provide an update on its efforts by Thursday, Dec. 30.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Standard-Times

New Bedford to distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits

NEW BEDFORD — City health and emergency management officials are coordinating with community organizations to distribute more than 37,700 at-home COVID-19 testing kits to their clients. Priority groups include families with young children and minority racial/ethnic groups who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts provided New Bedford with...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Rising Omicron Variant Concerns Make Finding a Test Harder in Bay Area

PLEASANT HILL (KPIX) — Five days out from Christmas and a lot of to-do lists are changing as omicron COVID variant concerns loom over everything from travel plans to holiday parties. The rising concern has also made getting tested a challenge. If you wanted an appointment at the state-run testing site in PLeasant Hill Monday, they were all taken and no walk-up spots available. Testing sites from San Francisco to Contra Costa County are suddenly booked solid with appointments for the worried and the cautious. “I had a little scratchy sore throat this morning, and I thought, ‘Well it’s maybe not COVID,'” said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
metromonthly.net

Youngstown City Health District to distribute Covid-19 home test kits

Youngstown City Health District will distribute free Covid-19 home test kits Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Wednesday, Dec. 29 at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center, 903 Otis St., Youngstown. Kits will be available for drive-thru pickup from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. The limit is four home test kits...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS San Francisco

Marin, Sonoma Counties Report First COVID Omicron Cases; ‘Unwelcome News At This Stage In The Pandemic’

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – Health officials in Marin and Sonoma counties reported their first cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant on Friday, as its rapid spread raises concerns in the North Bay and throughout the Bay Area. Marin County public health officer Dr. Matt Willis confirmed Friday that a vaccinated resident who recently returned to the San Francisco Bay Area from a trip to the East Coast was the county’s first case. Willis added that the individual — who was in self isolation with mild symptoms — was fully vaccinated but had not yet received a booster shot. “This confirms what we...
SONOMA, CA
NBC Chicago

Chicago Schools Giving COVID Test Kits to Hard-Hit Areas

The Chicago Public Schools will distribute about 150,000 take-home COVID-19 test kits Friday to 309 schools in communities hit hard by the pandemic, the district announced. “In Chicago, we are in a wicked post-Thanksgiving COVID surge — 929 daily cases on average here in the city of Chicago. As the city goes, so goes CPS,” Dr. Kenneth Fox, CPS’ chief health officer, said at Wednesday’s monthly Chicago Board of Education meeting. “When cases surge in the city, so, too, do they surge at CPS.”
CHICAGO, IL
WebMD

More States to Provide Free Home COVID Test Kits

Dec. 15, 2021 -- More states are announcing plans to send free at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents who request them, according to Pew’s Stateline. Massachusetts and New Jersey announced this week that free tests would ship soon. New Hampshire and Washington began offering rapid tests to residents last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wicked Local

Waltham residents to have COVID-19 testing kits delivered directly to their homes

Waltham residents will have COVID-19 testing kits delivered directly to their homes as part of a state program to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state. The city was chosen as one of 102 communities in the state that have been designated as the most high-need, determined by the percentage of residents living below the poverty line.
WALTHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee to receive 15,000 free at-home COVID-19 test kits

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Chicopee has announced their allotment of free at-home COVID-19 tests from the state. Officials said they have received 15,000 kits and they're encouraging residents to get tested ahead of the holidays. The free tests can be picked up at several locations, including the...
CHICOPEE, MA

