NHL

Stars' Jake Oettinger: Falls apart in third period

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Oettinger allowed four goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues. Oettinger did well to keep things close...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Jake Oettinger gets the call in key divisional matchup vs. Wild

The young netminder will make his second consecutive start against the team that sits atop the Central Division. Stars (14-12-2, 30 points) vs. Wild (19-8-2, 40 points) The Stars should be plenty motivated against the Minnesota Wild Monday night. For one, the Wild sit 19-8-2, atop the Central Division, and...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
Person
Jake Oettinger
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
NHL

Coach's Challenge: EDM @ SEA - 8:54 of the Third Period

The Oilers' challenge determined that Mark Giordano caused Warren Foegele to knock into Chris Driedger, resulting in no interference and a goal. Result: Original call is overturned - Goal Edmonton. Explanation: Video review confirmed that the actions of Seattle's Mark Giordano caused Edmonton's Warren Foegele to contact Chris Driedger prior...
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

DeRozan returns to deliver more 4th-quarter magic

DeMar DeRozan’s fourth-quarter heroics have exited the protocols. In his first game since landing in the league’s health and safety protocols shortly before a Dec. 6 tipoff against the Nuggets, DeRozan scored 19 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter of the Chicago Bulls' pulsating victory over the Lakers Sunday night at a raucous United Center.
NBA
#Fantasy
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
CBS San Francisco

Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins In COVID Protocol; NHL Postpones 2 Sharks Games

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins, who generated headlines during his pre-season refusal to receive a NBA mandated vaccination, has entered the league’s COVID protocol and could be sidelined until Dec. 28th. Meanwhile, growing fears over COVID in Canada has forced the National Hockey League to cancel San Jose Sharks games scheduled this week with the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers. “Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Dec. 20 through the start of the Holiday...
NBA
CBS Sports

Islanders' Mathew Barzal: No game Thursday

Barzal (COVID-19 protocols) and the Islanders won't play the Capitals on Thursday due to a COVID-19 related postponement, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. The Islanders will now be off until Dec. 27 at the earliest. Barzal leads the team with 17 points through 23 games with nine of those coming in his last six appearances.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
zonecoverage.com

The Wild Have Developed A Killer Instinct In the Third Period

A lot of folks are wondering if the Minnesota Wild are for real. There’s a lot to like for sure. The Wild no longer employ a dump-and-chase strategy. Instead, it’s a much more up-tempo, aesthetically pleasing style of play predicated on possessing the puck. They create a lot of scoring chances and frequently convert them. As of this writing, Minnesota ranks second, only behind the Colorado Avalanche, in goals. Indeed, that’s one of the most drastic changes from past editions of the Wild.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Another game postponed

Crosby and the Penguins will not face the Flyers on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. The Penguins will now be off until at least Dec. 27. Crosby has 18 points in as many games this season, including 16 over his last 11 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: No game Thursday

Kane and the Blackhawks will not face Dallas on Thursday due to a COVID-19 related postponement, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. The team will now be off until at least Dec. 28. Kane has tallied seven goals and 25 points through 26 games this season.
NHL

