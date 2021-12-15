ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Provides pair of helpers

 6 days ago

Buchnevich recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over...

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
Silver Knights Saturday: Pavel Dorofeyev Continues Strong Season in AHL

The Henderson Silver Knight’s swept the Tuscon Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes) in a two-game series this past week. In game one the two teams went into overtime after Daniil Miromanov, Benjamin Jones, and Jake Leschyshyn all scored for the Silver Knights. Colt Conrad scored the game-winning goal for the Silver Knights in overtime for a 4-3 victory.
Devils' Damon Severson: Provides shorthanded helper

Severson logged a shorthanded assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings. Severson set up Dawson Mercer on a shorthanded breakaway in the second period. The helper was Severson's second in as many games, and he now has five points through nine December contests. The Canadian blueliner is up to nine points, 62 shots, 40 blocked shots, 30 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 28 appearances while playing in a top-four role.
Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
Kings' Matt Roy: Dishes pair of helpers

Roy notched two assists, three shots on goal, a plus-3 rating, three hits and five blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Capitals. Roy seemed to do a bit of everything for the Kings in his 23:31 of ice time Sunday. He set up the game-tying goal by Christian Wolanin as well as Adrian Kempe's game-winner, both in the third period. Roy has 11 assists, 79 shots, a plus-7 rating, 55 blocked shots and 43 hits in 30 contests this year. He's surpassed his 10-point campaign from 44 games last season, though he's yet to tally his first goal of 2021-22.
Devils' Pavel Zacha: Picks up power-play helper

Zacha notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins. Zacha was shuffled down to the third line Sunday, but he retained a power-play role. He had the secondary assist on Nathan Bastian's third-period tally. The 24-year-old Zacha is up to 16 points (five on the power play), 73 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-12 rating in 30 outings this season.
Penguins' Jason Zucker: Provides helper in win

Zucker notched an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Devils. Zucker helped out on Danton Heinen's second-period goal. This was just the second assist in eight December games for Zucker, who is in the midst of a 12-game goal drought. The 29-year-old winger has struggled with 11 points, 81 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-1 rating through 30 contests overall.
