Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Nabs power-play assist

Bastian scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins. Bastian's line with Jimmy Vesey and Michael McLeod was hard-matched against Sidney Crosby's line, which left both forward groups fruitless at even strength. Bastian's power-play goal in the third period was his first special-teams point in his career. The 24-year-old is up to four goals, one assist, 24 shots on net, 55 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 24 contests evenly divided between the Devils and the Kraken this season. It's unclear if his power-play time is something that will last or if it's a desperate move from head coach Lindy Ruff as the Devils deal with having five players in COVID-19 protocols.
