NHL

Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Nabs power-play assist

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Barbashev logged a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars. Barbashev kept...

www.cbssports.com

markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden's Hot Take: Evan Rodrigues deserves to stay on Penguins' top line

Pascal Dupuis was a nondescript talent before playing on a line with Sidney Crosby. Skating with Crosby made him a legit top-six winger. Chris Kunitz was average before playing on a line with Crosby. Skating with Crosby turned Kunitz into a first-team NHL All-Star and Olympic gold medalist. Crosby can’t...
NHL
Person
Ivan Barbashev
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Pavel Buchnevich
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
#Blues#Russian#Pim
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ryan Strome: Crafts power-play assist

Strome notched a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 SO loss to the Golden Knights. Strome was the secondary distributor on Chris Kreider's game-tying tally in the second period, but the former came up empty in the final round of the shootout. Still, Strome is enjoying a strong campaign based on 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) through 26 contests, plus he's a threat on the man advantage with two goals and six assists in that key special teams spot.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Nets power-play tally

DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars. DeBrincat got the Blackhawks on the board in the second period, converting on a pass from Patrick Kane. The 24-year-old DeBrincat has tallied three times in the last three games, giving him 17 goals this season. He's up to 23 points, 94 shots, 44 hits and a minus-8 rating in 30 contests, with nine of his points coming on the power play.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Notches power-play assist in win

Yamamoto recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kraken. It was a case of mixed results for Yamamoto on Saturday, as he snapped a seven-game point drought but also had some struggles. Getting on the scoresheet is an accomplishment itself for the 23-year-old this season -- he has five goals and two assists in 29 games. He's added 30 shots, 30 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating, but he'll likely remain in a top-six role with the Oilers missing a handful of forwards to COVID-19 protocols and injuries.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Alexander Radulov: Snags power-play assist

Radulov logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Radulov. The Russian winger has picked up six assists on the power play this year, accounting for half of his 12 points in 27 contests. He's added 47 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating -- Radulov has seen more bottom-six usage, which explains the sluggish scoring pace.
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

A Dallas power-play stack features prominently

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now. NHL Plays will highlight the best and the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Nathan Bastian: Strikes on power play Sunday

Bastian scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins. Bastian's line with Jimmy Vesey and Michael McLeod was hard-matched against Sidney Crosby's line, which left both forward groups fruitless at even strength. Bastian's power-play goal in the third period was his first special-teams point in his career. The 24-year-old is up to four goals, one assist, 24 shots on net, 55 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 24 contests evenly divided between the Devils and the Kraken this season. It's unclear if his power-play time is something that will last or if it's a desperate move from head coach Lindy Ruff as the Devils deal with having five players in COVID-19 protocols.
NHL

