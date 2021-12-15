Syracuse’s Emily Hawryschuk, Kayla Treanor invited to Team USA Spring Premiere

Syracuse graduate student Emily Hawryschuk and head coach Kayla Treanor ’16 are among the 27 players invited to the 2022 USA Lacrosse Spring Premiere in Auburndale, Fla. The pair will be joined by former Orange Becca Block ’13, Liz Hogan ’11 and Ella Simkins ’20 as well as assistant coach Kenzie Kent.

The event will include a public exhibition between the women’s national teams from England and the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Lake Myrtle Sports Park. The Spring Premiere will be the final evaluation for the coaching staff before making roster selections for the World Lacrosse Women’s World Championship, which takes place June 29 – July 9, 2022 at Towson University.

Treanor and Block helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2017 world championship. Overall, the U.S. is aiming for its fourth straight world title after winning in 2009, 2013 and 2017. The upcoming championship was originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

