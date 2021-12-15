U-Hi’s Sibley is a leader for the Titans on and off the basketball court

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The University high school boys basketball team has high expectations this season, and Senior Jeremiah Sibley is ready to lead his team all the way to the end.

The Titans feel they have the team to compete for a GSL title and make a run in the State tournament, in order to get there, they will need a lot from Sibley along the way.

A three-year starter at point guard, Sibley is a leader with his talent, but he’s also a leader by his words, and his actions.

Sibley is a leader in the University classrooms as well, he has a 3.6 GPA and looks forward to trying to continue his basketball career in college next year.

If you know a Senior student-athlete with a 3.5 GPA or higher that you feel deserves recognition in our Shining Star program, send us a nomination to sports@kxly.com.

