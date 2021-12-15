Colchester boys’ hoops handles Harwood in home opener

CHS opened the home slate with a commanding win over Harwood on Tuesday night.

Lakers’ senior forward Jackson Miller and sophomore forward Zack Davis each posted 24 points as Colchester took care of Harwood, 63-40 in its home-opener.

Colchester improved to 2-0 this season with the win; both victories have come against Div. 2 teams to start the campaign. Next up, stays home to host Vergennes on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.