Colchester, VT

Colchester boys’ hoops handles Harwood in home opener

By Frank DeLuca
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 6 days ago

CHS opened the home slate with a commanding win over Harwood on Tuesday night.

Lakers’ senior forward Jackson Miller and sophomore forward Zack Davis each posted 24 points as Colchester took care of Harwood, 63-40 in its home-opener.

Colchester improved to 2-0 this season with the win; both victories have come against Div. 2 teams to start the campaign. Next up, stays home to host Vergennes on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

